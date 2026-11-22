With one crucial game remaining in the 2026 regular season — a game that could determine the fate of this Wisconsin coaching regime — the Badgers are faced with a personnel decision of enormous magnitude.

It boils down to this: who does Wisconsin start at quarterback on Black Friday against Minnesota, with Paul Bunyan's Axe (and so much more) on the line?

The case for starting Colton Joseph

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Colton Joseph. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Joseph was benched after a dismal performance against Iowa, and the following week, Ryan Hopkins proceeded to prove that he's a much more capable pure thrower of the football. But after he got banged up against Maryland on a nasty blindside hit, Joseph was re-inserted as the starter against Purdue. That turned out to be a tremendous decision by this coaching staff.

Joseph's passing output was once again nothing to write home about (12-of-18, 114 yards), but he absolutely shredded the Boilermakers with his legs. He ran wild for 187 yards and two touchdowns, notching carries of 19, 22, 23, 32, and 66 yards in the process.

Purdue's hapless run defense offered little resistance all afternoon, and make no mistake — Joseph's legs were the catalyst for the other success on the ground, most notably halfback Darrion Dupree's 125-yard, two-touchdown day.

Therein lies the reason to play Joseph; his legs open up the Badgers' rushing offense. When defenses have to constantly account for the possibility of him pulling the ball on every handoff and jet motion, it gets defensive players flat-footed and puts them in conflict. He's won't scare defensive backs with his arm, but he can still connect on rhythm passes, RPOs and the occasional deep shot.

Joseph also clearly helps the Badgers' offense stay on schedule. Wisconsin averaged a very manageable 5.2 yards to gain on third down in West Lafayette, and that was largely due to Joseph's ability to scamper for four, five or six yards on any given down.

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The case for starting Ryan Hopkins

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Ryan Hopkins. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Again, Hopkins is clearly the better pure thrower of the football.

The true freshman's arm strength and accuracy are both better than Joseph's. He has some mobility to his game as well, although offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes hardly drew up any designed quarterback keepers across his two starts.

Against Rutgers in his first career start, Hopkins was in complete command. He completed 18-of-24 passes for 241 yards and three touchdowns, and could've had a fourth had Tyrell Henry held onto what looked like a sure touchdown pass. Wisconsin hadn't deployed a passing game of that caliber in some time.

If Wisconsin needs a drop-back passing game, Hopkins is clearly the better choice in a vacuum. He's got the better arm and is the better passer overall.

The verdict

Minnesota has a much tougher defensive front than Purdue; it's far more comparable to that of Maryland than that of Rutgers. It's reasonable to expect Wisconsin's pass protection and ability to move bodies in the run game to be significantly less that it was against Purdue.

That leads me to believe Wisconsin should roll with Joseph. It's going to need to grind this game out. It's going to need tough, physical yards — the Badgers won't even run a quarterback sneak with Hopkins.

It might not be the prettiest against the Gophers, but Wisconsin's offense could be one-dimensional if it rolls with Hopkins and the offensive line can't get push against a better Big Ten front seven. If it rolls with Joseph, yards in the passing game could be few and far between. But the Badgers need to be able to stay on schedule against the Gophers, and Joseph offers them the best chance to do just that.