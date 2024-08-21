Report: Badgers' DL James Thompson Jr. 'out indefinitely'
The injury bug has hit the Badgers football program before the 2024 season has even gotten underway. The team could be without one of the leaders of its defensive line, James Thompson Jr., for much of the season.
According to a report from Colten Bartholomew and BadgerExtra.com, Thompson is "out indefinitely" after suffering an upper-body injury at practice this week.
Thompson is one of the most experienced defensive linemen on the Badgers roster. He has played over 925 snaps in his college career, most recently starting 11 games last season, where he recorded 29 total tackles, 5.5 TFLs and three sacks.
All signs pointed towards Thompson being a full-time starter once again in 2024. There is no telling how long he will be sidelined for, but it looks like it could be a long-term injury. Last season he played 60% of his snaps along the interior and 40% on the outside. His role will need to be filled by a versatile player.
"Everybody in the room has a role, right?” defensive line coach EJ Whitlow told reporters earlier this month. “Everybody in the room has a piece of the pie if they earn it. Guys have to come out here with the right mentality and work on and off the field, in the weight room, doing all those little things right to earn that trust and have that trust for your brothers that they believe in you so we can roll guys, so we can play the game the way it's supposed to be played.”
Players like Curt Neal and Ben Barten will now be asked to play more in what was expected to be a three-man rotation along the defensive line. Albany transfer Elijah Hills and Stephen F. Austin transfer Brandon Lane will also see an increased role this year.
Wisconsin made sure it added depth to the defensive line, so Thompson's injury is far from catastrophic, but he was a veteran leader for the defense, so it will be important for a replacement to step up. The 2024 campaign will officially kick off in just over one week on Aug. 30 against Western Michigan.