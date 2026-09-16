Report: Wisconsin Cancels 2027 Non-Conference Game, Schedules Upstart G6 Program

It remains to be seen if Luke Fickell and his staff will still be prowling the sidelines of Camp Randall Stadium in 2027.

But if Fickell and his crew survive this fall, they'll face a different opponent than they initially expected to in next season's non-conference slate. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Wisconsin and Colorado State have mutually agreed to cancel their 2027 clash that was initially slated for Sept. 18.

Sources: Colorado State and Wisconsin have mutually agreed to cancel their game in September of 2027. Colorado State initiated the conversation as a way to play seven home games in 2027, and they are expected to add another home game. (Wisconsin is expected to replace CSU with… pic.twitter.com/lJXEq2R6oL — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 16, 2026

Wisconsin is also reportedly expected to replace the Rams with UMass, which is a way more interesting development than it would've been even just two weeks ago.

Colorado State has fallen on hard times as of late, and it has just one winning season in the last eight years. Still, the Rams would almost always universally be considered a tougher opponent than the Minutemen, a historically terrible football program that hasn't hit five wins in a single season since 1904 (having only played 16 seasons since).

But through two weeks of the 2026 season, UMass is worth keeping an eye on. The Minutemen kicked off their campaign by waltzing into Piscataway and thoroughly handling Rutgers, 37-21. It then scored 37 points again against FCS Sacred Heart in Week 2. Sitting at 2-0, UMass has already matched its win total from the past two seasons combined.

That is to say, the Minutemen might be in the process of turning their program around, and any time a now-MAC school takes down a Big Ten program, it's worth noting if they pop up on your schedule.

Regardless, this is still a buy game for the Badgers in which they'll be heavy favorites barring a true collapse of the program.

Wisconsin's 2027 schedule

Massachusetts Minutemen quarterback William Watson III. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Colorado State replaced by UMass for the Badgers, Wisconsin's 2027 slate appears to be wrapped up. The Badgers will kick off the campaign in Dublin, Ireland against Pittsburgh in the Aer Lingus Classic in Week 0 in the first game of the entire college football season.

Wisconsin follows that up with a home game against FCS Southern Ilinois, which will be followed by the UMass game. Due to playing in Week 0, the Badgers will have a Week 1 bye.

As for the Big Ten slate, we don't know the dates but we know the opponents. At home, Wisconsin will host Iowa, Nebraska, Northwestern, Penn State and UCLA. On the road, the Badgers will travel to Michigan State, Illinois, Minnesota and USC.