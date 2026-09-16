Wisconsin Football Lands Surprising NIL Budget Ranking in National Survey

Wisconsin athletics' spending — or lack thereof — has been a big topic of conversation in 2026.

After the poorly-guarded secret that the Badgers weren't financing their football roster nearly enough compared to some of the Big Ten's juggernauts widely became public knowledge, it also became public knowledge that Wisconsin upped its budget this year in a big way.

That checks out; after all, it's a make-or-break year for head coach Luke Fickell, who currently has an 18-22 record at Wisconsin and has overseen a steady decline of the program since he arrived.

Now finally working with adequate financial resources, some have deemed 2026 the first true year of the Fickell era, given that he actually has some firepower to compete with the top teams in his conference.

That's certainly a stretch, and plenty of underfunded programs regularly do more with less each year. But in a recent article by The Athletic, which surveyed the entire Power Four to get a sense of each program's roster budget, Wisconsin ranked surprisingly high in the Big Ten and in the country

Wisconsin's financial reinforcements

University of Wisconsin athletic director Shawn Eichorst. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The article provided a range for each Power Four program's budget, putting Wisconsin in the range of $27-31 million. That ranked No. 23 among P4 schools, and No. 8 in the Big Ten. Here's how the conference's payrolls stack up, according to The Athletic.

- Ohio State

- Oregon

- USC

- Indiana

- Michigan

- Nebraska

- Penn State

- Wisconsin

- UCLA

- Maryland

- Michigan State

- Northwestern

- Washington

- Rutgers

- Illinois

- Minnesota

- Iowa

- Purdue

Takeaways from Badgers' estimated payroll

Again, we already knew Wisconsin threw more cash around this offseason when constructing its roster, and The Athletic's estimation of $27-31 Million is about in line with what's been reported previously. But it's interesting to see the Badgers' budget in the context of the Big Ten and the rest of the Power Four.

First of all, No. 8 in the Big Ten is pretty high, considering some of the extremely wealthy football programs ranked just above the Badgers, who are in the same spending range as Penn State and Nebraska.

What's more, Wisconsin's roster is just about the league average in the Big Ten, but "average" in the Big Ten is significantly higher than the Big 12 and ACC. To even be middle of the pack in the Big Ten, the Badgers have to cough up a hefty roster Budget.

Lastly, there's some interesting teams at the bottom of the Big Ten. Iowa is second-to-last, and it hasn't won fewer than eight games (in a full season) since 2014. Money is undoubtably a massive part of a team's success, but it's not an end-all, be-all.