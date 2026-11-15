Rohrer's Reaction: Change Should be Imminent in Madison After Wisconsin Football's Collapse at Maryland

I said it last season after Wisconsin's unfathomable defeat to a hapless Maryland team, and I'll say it again this season after the exact same thing: it's time for a change.

It's abundantly clear that things aren't getting better under head coach Luke Fickell. In fact, they've arguably gotten worse. For every ranked upset, for every win that finally looks to be the one that's going to turn this program around, the Badgers have regressed immediately afterwards.

Saturday in College Park was more of the same. I was weary about this game all week long, and my concerns were proven more than valid. Wisconsin started hot and looked to be in complete control early. Then, after having to re-gain the lead in the fourth quarter, this looked like the Badgers' game to lose. Well, that's exactly what they did, as a 39-yard catch-and-run touchdown and a strip-sack of quarterback Ryan Hopkins sealed Wisconsin's embarrassing fate Saturday afternoon in College Park.

Below, I've got a handful of reactions and takes from the stunning loss to Maryland:

It's time

Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

That has to be it, right?

At this point, what could Fickell possibly show that would instill enough confidence for him to keep his job? Two straight blowout wins against Purdue and Minnesota to close out the year? Does anyone think that's happening?

The utter collapse in the fourth quarter should seal this regime's fate. Not only did Wisconsin just lose to a Big Ten bottom-feeder with an interim head coach and a backup quarterback, it did so in embarrassing fashion. The offensive line got pushed around all day by the Terps' defensive front, which racked up four sacks and six tackles-for-loss.

The offense sputtered along all day. Offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes' play-calling was incomprehensible at times. For the fourth time this season, Wisconsin threw for fewer than 100 yards. New offense, new scheme, new players, same incompetency.

The Badgers' defense, meanwhile, which is supposed to be the identity of their team and Fickell's specialty, allowed a backup quarterback to complete 21-of-23 passes and collapsed spectacularly when it mattered most.

Wisconsin is going to a bowl game in December. Its record is going to be improved from last fall. But coming into the season, we knew the eye test — how this team looked with a better roster and funding — is what really mattered. My eyes tell me this is the same team Fickell has presided over for three years and change; the Badgers' "improvement " this season is fool's gold.

The two biggest issues on offense

Wisconsin Badgers running back Darrion Dupree plows through the line of scrimmage. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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The offensive line and the play-calling. It's painfully obvious at this point.

Wisconsin's first-year offensive line coach Eric Mateos has done all he can, but this unit isn't built to withstand losing its starting center (Austin Kawecki) and its starting left tackle (Kevin Heywood).

The Badgers' offensive front looked passable against Rutgers, but talk about fool's gold; the Scarlet Knights' defensive front doesn't have anything close to the pass-rushers and linebackers Maryland has. And that's lowly Maryland; think about how this Badgers' offensive line would look against a truly elite defensive front (or just think back to Halloween against Iowa).

Freshman quarterback Ryan Hopkins certainly didn't play great, and the Badgers' eligibles certainly aren't the most dynamic assortment of pass-catchers. But that's the least of Wisconsin's concerns on offense when it can't protect or move bodies in the running game.

The play-calling was head-scratchingly poor at times in College Park as well. On a 3rd-and-12 inside the red zone, Wisconsin called a handoff, essentially settling for three points without allowing its clearly gifted gunslinger to try to pick up the first through the air.

With a little over three minutes to go in the first half, Wisconsin had the ball and could've used a scoring drive for momentum, especially considering it was about to receive the ball coming out of halftime. Instead, the Badgers got in third-and-long yet again and dialed up a quarterback draw with Hopkins, a play they haven't run with the true freshman yet. It was stuffed easily and Wisconsin feebly punted away.

Those were two extremely poor situational decisions, but it's almost as if this offense can't decide what it wants to be. There shouldn't be an identity crisis 10 games into the season, but tell me why the Badgers drew up a play-action pass on 1st-and-goal from the two yard-line? This team supposedly wants to be "physical" and "nasty" — run the ball down the Terps' throat!

Did I mention it's time?

New Mexico Lobos head coach Jason Eck. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wisconsin's new athletic director Shawn Eichorst should actually be a little relieved Fickell made this decision easier on him. If the head coach had gone 8-4, beating the three teams he was supposed to (Rutgers, Maryland and Purdue) but losing to Minnesota, the choice would be a lot more difficult. On one hand, he doubled the Badgers' win total from one year to another with a chance to get to nine wins at the bowl game. On the other, two more losses to Iowa and Minnesota are tough to defend.

Now, however, it's pretty simple. After yet another atrocious loss, its extremely clear that this isn't working.

Another thing that, at least in my eyes, should make this decision easy is the pool of candidates in this coaching cycle. Two Wisconsin natives, New Mexico's Jason Eck and Wake Forest's Jake Dickert, have established themselves as probably the two hottest commodities in this upcoming coaching carousel. Both skippers are leading historic turnarounds at their respective programs. Eichorst should be on the phone with both of them tonight.

At the moment, there's three Power Four coaching vacancies: Florida State, Maryland and Baylor. If Wisconsin made it four and fired Fickell, it would immediately be the most attractive job. Sorry, Seminoles; your rich football history doesn't change the fact that Florida State is now a middling ACC program.

Essentially, Wisconsin is almost guaranteed to be one of the most attractive jobs in this coaching cycle if it fires Fickell, meaning it should be able to bring either Eck or Dickert home. That's an opportunity it can't afford to pass up on.