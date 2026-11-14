Instant Takeaways: Wisconsin Collapses Late, Suffers Stunning Defeat to Maryland

Wisconsin just lost to a 3-6 (1-5 in Big Ten play) football team with an interim head coach and a backup quarterback. For the second straight year, head coach Luke Fickell is on the wrong end of a stunning loss to Maryland. This one feels damning. This one feels like a precursor to change.

There's simply no excuses. Maryland was playing better football in recent weeks, and their defensive front isn't something to scoff at, especially for the Badgers' porous offensive line. But the Terps are a Big Ten bottom-feeder. You simply have to find a way to win this game.

Wisconsin had all kinds of problems in College Park, but it looked as if it had a shot to escape with an ugly win. Then, catastrophe commenced, as the Badgers surrendered a 39-yard touchdown pass on a busted coverage and an awful angle in the secondary, and then proceeded to cough up the ball on a strip sack.

Quite honestly, it's hard to fathom how Wisconsin moves past this loss. This feels like a program-defining loss, an all too familiar refrain for Fickell.

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Ryan Hopkins (10) is sacked for a loss. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stat of the game: Maryland's backup quarterback Cardell Williams completed 21-of-23 passes. Wisconsin had short notice to prepare for the dual-threat gunslinger, but that's an inexcusable performance against a backup quarterback.

The Badgers mustered just one sack without star pass-rusher Sebastian Cheeks, and couldn't knock Williams off his game. He threw for 183 yards and a score, running for another two touchdowns. Wisconsin did a solid job containing the Maryland offense as a whole, until the Terps absolutely had to have it. Then, it cracked at the worst possible time.

Star of the game: Linebacker Mason Posa played his heart out, as he always does. He finished with 13 tackles, one sack and 2.5 tackle-for-loss, and there were several drives where he almost single-handedly shut down the Terps' offense. Posa and his position mate Cooper Catalano came to play (again, as per usual) as did a couple of other Badgers' defenders. Otherwise, there weren't many positive performances to glean from the horrendous loss.

Defining play of the game: Trey Reddick's strip-sack of Ryan Hopkins with the score tied at 21 and Wisconsin looking to run a two-minute drill.

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Despite playing generally abhorrent football, the Badgers had a shot to drive down the field and kick the game-winning field goal. The previous play was a 15-yard completion to tailback Darrion Dupree, Wisconsin was moving the ball and was maybe 25-30 yards away from field goal range.

Instead, with the game within reach despite a litany of mistakes, Wisconsin literally fumbled the game away. Fittingly, it was a protection issue; Reddick was unblocked all the way to Hopkins, who never saw him.

What it means: Point blank — it's hard to see Luke Fickell surviving this loss.

If he makes it through the weekend, he now absolutely has to beat Minnesota (and of course Purdue the week prior) in order to keep his job.

But this seems as good a time as any to pull the plug. Why wait? What confidence has this staff inspired that things are going to get better? The entire season has been one step forward, two steps back.

Forget the impressive recruiting class. Forget the surefire mass exodus to the transfer portal that would ensue. Give me one good reason why new athletic director Shawn Eichorst shouldn't put this regime out of its misery.

Don't overlook: Hopkins regressed mightily in his second start. That;'s now four of Wisconsin's 10 games this season in which its starting quarterback has thrown for fewer than 100 yards.

His decision-making wasn't as decisive. His throws weren't as crisp. He didn't operate the offense nearly as fluently as he did last week against a secondary that, at least statistically, is worse than the Rutgers unit he carved up just a week ago.

Maryland's front seven beat up on the Badgers' offensive line all afternoon, and that certainly didn't make Hopkins' job any easier. But there's no way around it — this was a disappointing performance after one of the most promising true freshman debuts in program history.

What's next: Wisconsin hits the road once again to take on the Purdue Boilermakers (currently 3-6, 2-4 in the Big Ten ahead of a primetime clash with Iowa in Week 11). It'll be another early start for the Badgers, as the game will kick off at 11:00 A.M. CT on NBC.