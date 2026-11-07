Rutgers' Latest Setback Leaves Wisconsin With No Excuses Saturday

Wisconsin will look to move past last week's loss to Iowa in a big way when Rutgers visits Camp Randall on Saturday. The Scarlet Knights have won just two games all season and are dealing with a rash of injuries.

The biggest loss for Rutgers is quarterback Dylan Lonergan, who has been ruled out for the game against Wisconsin. Wide receiver KJ Duff out as well, and the Scarlet Knights are also dealing with injuries on the offensive line.

While Wisconsin is not fully healthy, the Badgers are 5-3, at home, and playing a team with several important players sidelined or questionable. This is a game that the Badgers should win.

Rutgers' Biggest Loss Could Make Wisconsin's Job Easier

Sep 19, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Dylan Lonergan (12) warms up before the game against the USC Trojans at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rutgers offense was struggling to move the ball even with Lonergan at quarterback. Now, the Scarlet Knights are preparing to face Wisconsin with AJ Surace and Sean Ashenfelder as their quarterback options.

Surace started against Michigan last weekend. He went 3-of-12 for 123 yards and a touchdown in that game. Rutgers coach Greg Schiano has not named a starter for the Wisconsin game, saying that both quarterbacks could play.

In addition to losing Lonergan, Rutgers is without wide receiver KJ Duff for Saturday's game against Wisconsin. Duff was injured against Michigan last weekend, leaving the game after just 18 snaps, and the 6-6 freak show at wide receivers is one of the best in the country at the position.

The Rutgers offensive line is also in rough shape, as right guard Kwabena Asamoah is out for the game and left guard Tyler Needham is doubtful. This is a matchup Wisconsin's defense should be looking forward to.

This is where the Badgers' defense can take control of the game. If Wisconsin can make throwing the football uncomfortable for a Rutgers backup quarterback playing behind a line missing some of its starters, the Badgers could put themselves in a good position without taking unnecessary chances on defense.

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Rutgers still has running backs Antwan Raymond and Clay Thevenin, and the Badgers cannot take them lightly. Both are capable of breaking off big runs if Wisconsin doesn't tackle well or allows them to get into open space.

Wisconsin doesn't have to play out of this world on defense, either. The Badgers need to tackle, get off the field on third down and make Rutgers earn everything it gets. If Wisconsin can do those three things, its offense should have plenty of opportunities to score points.

Wisconsin Can't Afford to Let This Opportunity Slip Away

Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Landyn van Kekerix (23) tackles Wisconsin Badgers tight end Jacob Harris (89) Oct. 31, 2026 during a Big Ten football game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Wisconsin's offense has been scoring 23.6 points per game this season, but there have been games where the Badgers have struggled to score. Wisconsin needs to find some consistency on offense.

This game also presents an opportunity for Wisconsin's offense to improve against a Rutgers defense that is giving up an average of 32.6 points per game and more than 194 rushing yards per game this season.

This game should also allow Wisconsin to establish the run on offense and avoid situations where the Badgers are facing third-and-long. Wisconsin has struggled to run the ball on several occasions this season, but this matchup should give the Badgers a chance to return to form offensively.

There's no reason the Badgers should allow an underdog to stay in the game because of turnovers, penalties and poor plays. With Wisconsin sitting at 5-3, the Badgers still have a chance to finish the season on a high note and make a bowl game after their loss to Iowa last weekend.

There is no reason Wisconsin should need a fourth-quarter comeback to win this game against Rutgers. The Badgers have the better record, are playing at home and are facing a Scarlet Knights team missing several players who would normally be on the field.

This would be a very disappointing loss for Wisconsin, especially if the Badgers lose because of issues that have plagued the team all season long. It would also raise questions about whether Wisconsin is making any progress this season.

With Rutgers dealing with so many injuries, Wisconsin needs to take advantage of the opportunity in front of it.