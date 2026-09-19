Staff Predictions: Can Wisconsin Ease Concerns With a Dominant Win vs. Eastern Michigan?

Wisconsin football authored a lopsided defeat and a lopsided victory through two games in 2026. Against the Eastern Michigan Eagles, it'll hope to file another game away in the latter department as out-of-conference play comes to a close.

Eastern Michigan of the Mid-American Conference (MAC) presents a bigger challenge than FCS Western Illinois, but the Badgers are still a heavy favorite and are widely expected to beat the Eagles handily.

Below, the Badgers On SI staff gives their predictions for Wisconsin's Week 3 clash:

Seamus Rohrer, Editor

Whether or not Wisconsin wins and whether or not Wisconsin covers the spread and looks like the dominant team it should against a MAC school for four quarters are two vastly different questions.

Head coach Luke Fickell simply hasn't blown out bad teams in the out-of-conference slate as the Badgers' skipper. The Eagles, who sit at 1-2 with a win over Sacramento State and losses to San Jose State and Michigan State, don't look particularly good this season. But Fickell has never won these games as decisively as Badgers fans would like.

I still expect the Badgers to win handily as the talent disparity eventually becomes evident. But unless this offense suddenly clicked into gear this week at practice and is ready to fire on all cylinders, I have a hard time seeing this game unfolding as smoothly as Wisconsin fans desire.

Prediction: Wisconsin 31, Eastern Michigan 13

Drew Gentile, Staff Writer

Wisconsin running back Darrion Dupree. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I'm not worried that Wisconsin falls victim to some MAC-tion magic in Madison, but how it wins — as it should —will be extremely telling. Once again, we enter a week where the Badgers face an inferior opponent, but once again, we're waiting on them to dominate as they should.

At the time of writing this, the forecast for Saturday afternoon looks pretty miserable. If that holds true and it pours, I expect a lower scoring output from both teams. I don't need to see a 40-point win, nor do I care about covering the spread, I just need to see Wisconsin control the game for 60 minutes. Eastern Michigan has some players who can be problematic, but they offered little resistance in East Lansing last week and I expect a similar result on Saturday.

Prediction: Wisconsin 27, Eastern Michigan 7

Jeremy Schneider, Staff Writer

Last week, I gave Wisconsin the benefit of the doubt and predicted a convincing blowout against FCS Western Illinois. While the game was never in doubt, the Badgers didn’t exactly dominate in Week 2. Eastern Michigan is a veteran squad, but the Eagles didn’t put up much of a fight against Michigan State and shouldn’t pose a serious upset threat in Madison.

With that being said, Wisconsin’s showing last week doesn’t compel me to predict a rout, especially with the potential for rain during the Week 3 tilt. I think the Badgers get the job done, but my inkling is that it’ll be fairly ugly and perhaps not the type of performance that generates much confidence ahead of a big Week 4 trip to Penn State.

Prediction: Wisconsin 27, Eastern Michigan 13

Christian Borman, Staff Writer

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Colton Joseph. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Is this finally going to be the week the Badgers can break through and be the team we all hoped we'd see at the start of the season? If not, they are just about out of time with a trip to Happy Valley next up on the schedule.

The weather looks like it'll be an issue this morning, resulting in a lower-scoring game. So while I'd love to see the Badgers throw it all over Eastern Michigan, I think they'll lean heavily on the run. Look for Abu Sama to have his second consecutive 100-yard game, and I'd be willing to bet we'll see more designed runs for Colton Joseph than we have, assuming he's healthy.

Defensively, I think the weather plays right into the Badgers' hands. Their run defense has been good this year, at least better than their pass defense. If Wisconsin can get a sizeable lead early, that will force the Eagles to pass it, and right now, I like the matchup of Wisconsin's edge rushers against the Eastern Michigan offensive line, which has a huge problem at right tackle in pass protection.

Eastern Michigan’s right tackle has been a problem.



Gorgeous spin move here from MSU’s Kenny Soares Jr, but #Badgers’ pass-rushers should be licking their chops. pic.twitter.com/WxzDLB97ej — Seamus (@seamus_rohrer) September 16, 2026

The Eagles' right tackle has a disastrous 35.3 pass-blocking grade on PFF. He has allowed two sacks, eight pressures, and a quarterback hit on 78 pass-blocking snaps, according to the site. That's about one pressure every 10 snaps. Sebastian Cheeks and the edge rushers should be licking their lips.

Prediction: Wisconsin 28, Eastern Michigan 10

Benjamin Worgull, Staff Writer

The sample size is still small in the Colton Joseph era, and Fickell admitted after Saturday's win over Western Illinois that the program's prized offseason acquistion was banged up following the loss to Notre Dame, but the dual-threat quarterback hasn't been overly impressive in his first two starts.

Joseph is 31-for-52 (59.6 percent) for 390 yards with two touchdowns and a pick-six interception. His 52.0 QBR ranks 75th in Division 1. More surprising is Joseph has been impactful with his legs, rushing for only 36 yards in an area of his game that was a big selling point after Wisconsin landed him from Old Dominion.

Playing against a national title contender in week one and less than 100 percent in week two is a tough draw, but Joseph and the offense have to start showing signs that the passing game can be a threat. Eastern Michigan's passing defense is one that should give Wisconsin's air attack an opportunity to build momentum.

However, things won't be looking up entering Big Ten play if UW can't find success against a defense that ranks 112th nationally (250.7 ypg) against the pass.

Prediction: Wisconsin 34, Eastern Michigan 13