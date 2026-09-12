Staff Predictions: Can Wisconsin Author a Dominant, Blowout Win vs. Western Illinois?

Wisconsin football goes from being a three-touchdown underdog in its opener to being nearly a six-touchdown favorite in Week 2.

Even as heavy favorites, it sets up for a fascinating Saturday night. How do the Badgers look against an extremely overmatched opponent? What can we glean from their performance? Do we continue to see signs that Wisconsin is returning to the Wisconsin of old — namely physicality, a downhill running game and a swarming defense?

Below, the Badgers On SI staff offers up picks for what's universally considered a tune-up game:

Seamus Rohrer, Editor

Wisconsin should have no problem doing whatever it wants in this game. Western Illinois is an FCS program, yes, but they're also a weak FCS program that hasn't had a winning season since 2017. Every single matchup is a mismatch for the Leathernecks who, aside from the skill position talent, don't nearly have enough size on either side of the ball to stop the Badgers from imposing their will.

In other words, if Wisconsin struggles at all in this one, it'd be extremely concerning. Will it absolutely blow the doors of Western Illinois to the degree that Vegas expects? A lot of that could depend on Wisconsin's game-plan and how much it keeps the ball on the ground. Even if the Badgers don't cover the massive spread, I expect wire-to-wire domination Saturday night in Madison.

Prediction: Wisconsin 45, Western Illinois 6

Drew Gentile, Staff Writer

If Wisconsin loses this game, I’ll have a lot to say. But for now, I'll keep it simple and say I have confidence that Wisconsin dominates this game. Against an inferior FCS opponent, which as Seamus mentioned, hasn't had much success as of late, this is make-or-break territory for Luke Fickell. Winning by 28 versus 42 points doesn't jeopardize his job, but it's a matchup the Badgers should face little resistance in.

As is often the case with these games against inferior opponents, I tend to give the benefit of the doubt to the underdog. Wisconsin is obviously vastly superior, but there are Division I coaches on the other sideline as well, so if the Leathernecks come up with a trick play to set up a score, I wouldn't be terribly surprised, nor concerned. I think Wisconsin prevails here with ease and gets back on track.

Prediction: Wisconsin 42, Western Illinois 3

University of Wisconsin fans return to Camp Randall Stadium tonight. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jeremy Schneider, Staff Writer



I’ll go out on a limb here and say I like Wisconsin’s chances of getting in the win column over Western Illinois on Saturday. With that being said, a simple win won’t be satisfactory. Under Luke Fickell, the Badgers haven’t properly dominated their inferior non-conference opponents. While the result was poor at Lambeau Field last week, it wasn’t hard to see an improvement in terms of talent on the field, and with all due respect, the gap between Wisconsin and FCS Western Illinois is significant.



I think Colton Joseph and the Wisconsin offense will be able to move the ball with relative ease, both through the air and on the ground, giving youngsters like freshman Ryan Hopkins a chance to show off their skills late in the game. Domination for Bucky, or else the optimism surrounding a rebound campaign will start to fade.



Prediction: Wisconsin 51, Western Illinois 10

Christian Borman, Staff Writer

The Badgers get a very winnable game after their loss to Notre Dame, but a win shouldn't be the important part here. The Badgers need to dominate Western Illinois.

Was the first half of the Notre Dame game a fluke? Were the Irish just messing around and not taking the Badgers seriously? Or was that evidence of what the Wisconsin football team can be? If that's the case, then they need to beat the Leathernecks handily and show everyone they are, in fact, a program on the rise. Anything less than a dominant performance will disappointment.

I'd like to think this team has the 'all gas and no brakes' mentality when playing lesser opponents and puts the game away early. This is a game they can prove that's what they are in 2026.

Prediction: Wisconsin 42, Western Illinois 6

Wisconsin's Sebastian Cheeks. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Benjamin Worgull, Staff Writer

Fickell quipped after seeing his team get thoroughly manhandled by Notre Dame in the second half that the "season starts now," referencing the needed response after getting socked in the mouth. He better be right because Sunday yielded a familiar story against quality competition - look decent and competitive for 30 minutes and then disappear.

Wisconsin's offense has looked clunky and disjointed during most of Fickell's tenure, which was the case on Sunday against a talented and deep Irish squad. That's not what the Badgers will be facing tonight. UW has to start playing well to build some confidence in itself and with a donor base that opened their wallets before the season to help turnaround the program. Another clunky performance won't sit well with a fanbase that already seems to be on edge.

Prediction: Wisconsin 45, Western Illinois 10