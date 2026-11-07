Staff Predictions: Can Wisconsin Football Take Care of Business Against Rutgers?

Coming off a gnarly defeat at the hands of Iowa, Wisconsin has a great shot to gain some confidence and stack some victories with three straight games against teams at or near the bottom of the table in the Big Ten.

But first things first — the Badgers need to handle business against Rutgers. Though the Scarlet Knights are 2-6 and their bowl game hopes are on life support, they're essentially playing with house money in Madison and have very little to lose. That can make teams dangerous.

Below, the Badgers On SI staff offers roundtable predictions for the Week 10 showdown in which Wisconsin badly needs a bounce-back victory:

Seamus Rohrer, Editor

The Iowa game taught me that I know way, way less about this Badgers team than I thought I did.

This is an absolutely critical game for head coach Luke Fickell. He needs to prove that whatever that was last week in Iowa City is a one-off, a continuation of his maddening incompetence against the Hawkeyes and nothing more. He needs to prove that this team has actually taken some of the strides it appeared to throughout the first two months of the season.

Rutgers, by all available metrics, is an extremely winnable game. The Scarlet Knights' defense is as permeable as a wet napkin; that probably has a lot to do with Wisconsin's decision to take Ryan Hopkins for a spin Saturday.

If Rutgers was at full strength, I'd be more concerned. But I think Wisconsin's defense can bounce back and shut down backup quarterback AJ Surace, and this offense should be able to do just enough against a sorry Scarlet Knights' defense regardless of who's playing quarterback.

Prediction: Wisconsin 23, Rutgers 13

Drew Gentile, Staff Writer

I thought I was taking the safe route picking a close Wisconsin loss last week. I was wrong. The Badgers were absolutely manhandled in Iowa City. Still, I feel okay about picking a somewhat comfortable win over Rutgers.

Defensively, I expect a bounce-back effort. Especially with KJ Duff out for the Scarlet Knights, AJ Surace doesn't instill fear in me and Mike Tressel's group has proved it can shut down a running back like Antwan Raymond. The offense is where I'm not sure where to go with this prediction. I'm excited to see what Ryan Hopkins can do, and I'm confident it's enough to win, but he's a true freshman making his first start, it may be a bit bumpy.

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Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

At the end of the day, I'm rolling with Wisconsin in a game I expect to be pretty sloppy.

Prediction: Wisconsin 23, Rutgers 6

Jeremy Schneider, Staff Writer

The sting of last weekend's dismantling in Iowa City still lingers, and it's difficult to have much confidence in Wisconsin after such a dismal showing. Fortunately for the Badgers, they'll return home to face a lowly Rutgers squad that will likely be without its freak-of-nature wide receiver, KJ Duff. Antwan Raymond is a stud at running back, but Wisconsin has been stout against the run even against formidable competition (see: Wayne Knight at UCLA).

With freshman Ryan Hopkins in line to make his first career start, the matchup presents an ideal opportunity for the young quarterback to get his feet wet. The Scarlet Knights boast one of the worst defenses in the country, allowing 418 yards per game (123rd nationally) and 32.6 points per game (127th). I'm curious to see how Hopkins fares, but offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes shouldn't need to put too much on his plate, especially with a run-heavy game plan likely in store.

There are no excuses for Wisconsin in this one. The Badgers should be able to take care of business relatively comfortably, and anything short of that will only intensify the scrutiny surrounding the program following the embarrassment at Iowa.

Prediction: Wisconsin 24, Rutgers 7

Christian Borman, Staff Writer

After the beatdown the Badgers took at the hands of the Hawkeyes last week, they need a palate cleanser to get things back on track. Enter the 2-6 Rutgers Scarlet Knights, who are missing multiple players, including their star wide receiver KJ Duff.

Rutgers has one of the worst defenses in the country, which is the perfect time for the Badgers to start freshman Ryan Hopkins to get his feet wet. He should be able to lean on the running game a bit, as the Scarlet Knights allow nearly 200 yards per game on the ground.

After last week, I am not nearly as confident about this team as I was. Iowa humbled me. I'm not expecting a blowout, or even for the Badgers to cover the 17.5-point spread, but I think they will be in control for most, if not all, of this one.

Prediction: Wisconsin 24, Rutgers 10