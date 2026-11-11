Ryan Hopkins Could Be one of Wisconsin's Biggest Assets in the Transfer Portal This Winter

No, the college football transfer portal doesn't open for almost two months. But make no mistake; serious moves are being made behind the scenes at every major college football program across the country to prepare for the chaos that's about to unfold in December and January.

As front offices brace themselves for a period in the college football calendar so hectic Badgers head coach Luke Fickell likened it to the Martin Scorsese masterpiece "The Wold of Wall Street" last winter, contract talks are already unfolding. Rosters are already beginning to take shape. Potential targets in the portal are already being scouted.

Wisconsin pulled in 33 transfers last season as it had a lot of work to do on a disappointing roster that finished 4-8. A smaller high school class, which suffered significant losses amidst the Badgers' on-field incompetence and only yielded 15 signees, also had something to do with how active Wisconsin was forced to be in free agency last season.

With a more robust high school class, the five-for-five eligibility rule and quite frankly, a better roster in town to begin with, the Badgers shouldn't have to rely on the transfer portal quite as heavily this winter.

Still, there will be some holes in the roster to patch and some production to replace. Wisconsin hauled in a transfer portal class that ranked No. 14 on On3/Rivals and No. 38 on 247Sports last season with help a renewed financial investment.

This offseason, they appear poised to have another ace up their sleeve when recruiting the transfer portal: true freshman quarterback Ryan Hopkins.

How Ryan Hopkins could help the Badgers' portal efforts this winter

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Ryan Hopkins. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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We've seen a handful of big-name players already announce their decisions to return to school, notably Mississippi State quarterback Kamario Taylor and the Oregon State quarterback-wide receiver duo of Braden Atkinson and Jesse Legree.

Aside from getting negotiations out of the way and giving fanbases hope for the future, one of the key reasons teams are publicly locking up their franchise players is to use them as recruiting tools in the transfer portal.

If Hopkins, who is coming off a stellar debut in which he tossed for 241 yards and three touchdowns on 75 percent completion against Rutgers, continues to play like he did against the Scarlet Knights, the Badgers will have the kind of hope for the future at quarterback they haven't had in some time.

Hopkins has a big arm and is mobile enough to escape the pocket and extend plays. He also plays with an unflappable confidence and swagger that appears to be contagious. It's not difficult to sell playing with a quarterback like that to anyone, particularly, of course, on the offensive side of the ball.

Players enter the portal for all kinds of reasons: a fresh start, money, a chance to play on a bigger stage, a chance to compete for championships. But who they'll be teammates with is a big one too, and talent attracts talent. It always has.

Even when the Badgers reeled in Colton Joseph last season, their most prized transfer quarterback yet under the Fickell regime, his legs were the main attraction. Hopkins' ceiling as a passer is significantly higher, which should help convince specifically pass-catchers looking for a home that Madison could be a very advantageous place to be.

Now, Hopkins must continue to play at a high level if the Badgers want to use him as a recruiting pitch in the transfer portal. But based on what we saw against Rutgers, the young gunslinger has an immensely high ceiling, and could be a big part of how the front office attracts talent to Madison this winter.