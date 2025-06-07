All Badgers

Playing as Wisconsin Badgers in EA Sports College Football '26 video game will help fund football program

EA Sports will pay the Wisconsin Badgers and every school royalties based on how much users play with their team in the College Football 26 video game.

Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell is shown during the first quarter of their game against Purdue Saturday, October 5, 2024 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin.
Playing as the Wisconsin Badgers in EA Sports' College Football 26 video game can make you feel like you're part of the team.

This year, you'll actually be helping the program by using them in the game.

According to Matt Liberman of Cllct Media, EA Sports will pay schools royalties based on how often users are playing with their team in the game.

The more you play with the Badgers in the game, the more money goes back to Wisconsin.

Previously, schools were compensated based on their real-life success, but this new structure will more accurately reflect a program's popularity.

Players will still be paid a fixed rate for their name, image and likeness in the game,

The money that goes back to Wisconsin will be based on the number of games played with the team, so Badgers fans who buy the video game will need to get busy playing through with Billy Edwards Jr. and company to bring home more revenue for the football program.

Success in the video game can help promote more success for the real team. What a wild world we live in.

