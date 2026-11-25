It's been a long 1,096 days — and counting.

That's the last time Paul Bunyan's Axe was in Wisconsin's possession, after a 28-14 road win in Minneapolis in Badger legend Braelon Allen's final game in the Cardinal and White back in 2023. It's no secret that how the Badgers fare against the Gophers will have a lot to do with how we look back on Wisconsin's 2026 season.

Last year, the Badgers rolled into Minnesota a hobbled, broken team. Sure, they were coming off a rejuvenating upset win over Illinois, but with Wisconsin running a two quarterback system between Hunter Simmons and Carter Smith, it was extremely handicapped and only mustered seven points in a 17-7 loss in snowy Minneapolis.

This year, with the Gophers pulling up to Madison on Black Friday, things are different. This time, Wisconsin boasts the better record and is favored by 7.5 points according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Still, if you're expecting anything other than a hard-fought battle, you're misguided. This game is typically an extremely narrow contest with a razor-thin margin for error.

Though I expect this game to be neck-and-neck, Wisconsin does have a crucial advantage it can't afford to squander if it wants to reclaim the Axe.

The Badgers' advantage in the trenches

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Colton Joseph. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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The clash between the Badgers and the Gophers is the most-played rivalry in FBS football, with 135 prior meetings. And like most long-running Big Ten rivalries, whoever wins the battle in the trenches typically wins the game.

Last year, while the Badgers' three turnovers (and the Gophers' zero) were obviously a big deal, Wisconsin only mustered 86 rushing yards to Minnesota's 128. At least on paper, the tide could turn in that category on Black Friday in Madison.

Minnesota has the 35th-ranked total defense in the country, very respectable (although certainly not as stout as Wisconsin's 10th-ranked total defense). However, the Gophers' run defense has been permeable at times, allowing a measly 145.2 rushing yards per game, good for 71st nationally. The Badgers' run defense, meanwhile, is much tighter, allowing just 98.4 rushing yards per game, 14th in the country.

While Wisconsin's success in the run game might be determined by whether or not it can get the legs of Colton Joseph going, Minnesota's prospects on the ground look grim. Not only is Wisconsin's top-15 run defense one of the best in the country, the Gophers' rushing offense is second to last in the Power Four, mustering just 98.5 rushing yards per game (133rd nationally).

Minnesota has struggled immensely to run the ball this season, and they're slightly below average at stopping the run. Wisconsin, meanwhile, is elite at stopping the run and its ground game, while not overly statistically impressive (155.6 yards per game, 65th nationally) has shown it can catch fire when facilitated by Colton Joseph.

The Axe Game is almost always decided in the trenches. The Badgers have the clear advantage in that department this season; they can't afford to waste it and let Minnesota take three straight in this series.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.