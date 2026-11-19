Last week, I wrote in a concerned manner about how Wisconsin couldn't take Maryland lightly, even though the Terps were 3-6 at the time with a 1-5 record in conference play.

The reason? Maryland was playing much better, much more inspired football the past two games under head coach Aazaar Abul-Rahim, and the Terps had clearly rallied around their new skipper. What's more, I imagined SECU Stadium was going to be a quiet, lifeless environment for a sleepy 12:00 A.M. local kickoff.

Both of those notions held true, and of course, the rest is history. Though Wisconsin came out of the gates hot and looked to be in control early, it relinquished momentum and collapsed spectacularly in the fourth quarter.

On paper, Purdue is an equally hapless team. The Boilermakers sit at 3-7 (2-5 in Big Ten play), and are in the midst of a four-game losing streak. Their most impressive result is arguably a loss, as they took current No. 10 Wake Forest to double overtime in Week 2 and narrowly fell to the Demon Deacons, 38-36. They also took Minnesota behind the woodshed, eviscerating the Gophers 41-13. Otherwise, it's been a very forgettable season in West Lafayette.

Still, Purdue has plenty to play for. It has a chance to shed one of the biggest albatross's around the program's neck: an 18-game losing streak to Wisconsin. The Boilermakers haven't beaten the Badgers since 2003.

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“Unfortunately it has been brought up to me. I was in high school the last time Purdue beat Wisconsin at Ross-Ade. And then I’m aware that they’ve won 18 straight. The great thing is, this team has nothing to do with that. But it is history," Purdue head coach Barry Odom said.

Can Purdue finally slay the dragon?

Wisconsin's last meeting with Purdue, a 52-6 win in 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In this era of college football, it's fair to wonder just how motivated the Boilermakers will be over the final two weeks of the season, with a bowl game out the window and players collecting paychecks pondering their future. The experienced head coach that he is, Odom recognizes the importance of using Purdue's utter impotence against Wisconsin this century as a motivational tool.

"You take those things and use it as needed, as your current team needs," he said. "You use those things as motivation. You wanna change the narrative of Purdue football? Go win this game. And that helps you a great deal in a lot of ways.”

This is yet another struggling opponent that, despite their record, has plenty to play for. Make no mistake; Odom is going to have his team motivated. The Badgers must take the field with intensity Saturday in West Lafayette, and they need to maintain that intensity throughout the afternoon. Otherwise, they could find themselves on the wrong end of a stunning loss for the second straight week.