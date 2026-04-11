The Next Breakout NFL Prospect From Wisconsin Football

Wisconsin football is coming off its worst season since the early '90s.

And right now, the Badgers appear primed to follow that up with their worst showing at the NFL Draft in nearly two decades.

If Wisconsin doesn't have at least two players selected, it'll be the first time since 2007, when just one Badger — albiet a legendary one — heard his name called: offensive tackle Joe Thomas, who went to Cleveland with the third overall pick.

Wisconsin's top two prospects, edge Mason Reiger and wideout Vinny Anthony, are the only two players with a realistic shot of hearing their name called in Pittsburgh later this month. And of the two, Anthony looks increasingly like a long-shot.

For the most part, the Badgers have been well-represented at the NFL Draft this century. But 2026 could be one of Wisconsin's worst showings in quite some time.

Could that change in 2027? It certainly seems likely. Below, Badgers On SI ranks the three players most likely to shoot up draft boards next fall:

*Author's note: the following list only includes players who will be draft-eligible after the 2026 season.

1. Abu Sama, RB

Former Iowa State Cyclones running back Abu Sama. | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Statistically, Sama is one of the most productive players currently on Wisconsin's roster. And while none of that production came at Wisconsin, the tailback is primed for a big senior season in Madison.



In three seasons at Iowa State, Sama did nothing but improve each year. The tailback totaled 1,933 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on about 5.5 yards per carry.



The Badgers added several promising running backs to their roster this offseason, including fellow transfers Bryan Jackson (USC) and Nate Palmer (TCU), as well as true freshman Qwantavious "Fatboy" Wiggins. Sama also may need to improve upon his receiving ability, as he's not the most natural pass-catcher out of the backfield. But with Sama's experience, production, and rugged running style that combines power with a distinct open-field shiftiness should allow him to feast in this offense and pique the curiosity of several NFL franchises.

2. Marvin Burks Jr, Safety

Former Missouri Tigers safety Marvin Burks Jr. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Burks is primed for his senior season after spending the first three years of his career at Missouri. In Columbia, he quickly developed into a starter and has two full seasons of starting in the SEC under his belt, not to mention 1,287 career snaps.



Burks' experience was highly attractive to the Badgers in the transfer portal, but his tape is appealing as well. He plays with great instincts, trusting his eyes and not wasting many steps. He can play both strong and free safety, as he's aggressive and reactive when lined up closer to the line of scrimmage but also more than capable of holding down a centerfield-type role.



For all of his experience and production, Burks isn't exactly a talked-about prospect in NFL circles. But he should start the entire season in Madison and if he can create some splash plays while remaining strong in his fundamentals, the safety could draw the attention of plenty of NFL executives.

3. Bryce West, CB

Former Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Bryce West. | Samantha Madar/USA Today Network via Imagn Images

Bryce West, a former blue-chip recruit who left Ohio State this winter, looks like one of the most skilled players on Wisconsin's roster. He'll be a redshirt sophomore this fall, so he's technically draft-eligible should he have a breakout campaign.



Though West has just 120 career snaps on defense, the vast majority of them have been extremely promising. On film, West displays great technique in coverage and has no problem with throwing his body around in run support. He figures to hold down the Badgers' nickel corner role in 2026, and given his physical tools and natural ability, all signs point to a great third season of college ball for West.



At 5-foot-11, he's a smaller corner, so he'll need to prove his physicality and willingness to make tackles to NFL talent evaluators.