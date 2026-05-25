Future Badgers Shine vs. Top Competition at Under Armour Chicago Regional

Wisconsin football's class of 2027 already looks quite strong on paper.

Now, it's beginning to look strong together on the practice field.

Seven Badger commits attended the Under Armour Chicago Regional, an elite event in which top prospects in the class of 2027 and 2028 showcased their skills in front of a myriad of coaches, scouts and media.

The future Badgers in attendance were: QB Jack Sorgi, Edge Isaac Miller, defensive lineman David Hill and offensive linemen Cole Reiter, Ethan McIntosh, as well as twins Hunter and Reece Mallinger.

That's as many as three blue-chip future Badgers depending on which recruiting service you ask. Overall, Wisconsin was extremely well represented at the event, but these future Badgers didn't just come to participate; they shined in the national spotlight.

According to On3's Allen Trieu, multiple Wisconsin offensive line commits stood out at the event.

OT Ethan McIntosh

"(The) offensive tackle earned a place in the best on best. He has a tall, lean frame, but his witness and flexibility allowed him to stay in front of defenders. He’s going to fill in and get stronger, but we saw a lot of athletic tools today and he really competed very well for a guy who we have not seen too much in this kind of setting before," the national recruiting analyst wrote.

It's unsurprising that McIntosh, a local recruit from Verona with familial ties to the Badgers, wasn't yet on the national radar. The three-star prospect has six power conference offers, including four from the Big Ten, but he had yet to get out and compete on a stage like this.

Not only did McIntosh improve his stock in the eyes of national recruiting analysts, but inserting himself into competition like this against some of the top prospects in the nation figures to do wonders for his development.

OG Hunter Mallinger

Sussex Hamilton linemen Hunter Mallinger (77) and Reece Mallinger (72). | Scott Ash / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mallinger is a three-star prospect on 247Sports but a four-star player on On3/Rivals. He's obviously got plenty of similarities to his twin brother Reece, but Hunter might be the better of the two Badger commits at this juncture.

"Another Wisconsin offensive line commit, Hunter Mallinger, was really good and earned a spot in the best on best for the linemen. Physical, strong, hard to run through and moves well enough that he’s also hard to get around. He was really solid all day," Trieu wrote.

This looks like a stacked offensive line class for the Badgers in 2027. At the moment, Reiter is the headliner as the only consensus blue-chip prospect committed at the position, but it's encouraging to see less heralded players like McIntosh and Mallinger show up on a big stage against premier competition.