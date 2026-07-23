Three Former Blue-Chip Recruits that Need a Huge Fall Camp in Madison

As vital as spring football is, it's an exploratory phase of team-building.

More leeway is given. More mistakes are forgiven. Oftentimes, the coaching staff has just as much to learn as the players do — they must determine strengths, weaknesses and get an early sense of who's going to play and where.

By fall camp, things need to be tighter. There's less time and freedom to experiment. Position battles heat up and roles are determined in real time. After the 15 fall practices afforded to each program in the nation, the 2026 season kicks off a week later.

The point being, there's a sense of urgency in fall camp that is less tangible in the spring. Players further down the depth chart, especially, are running out of time to make a lasting impression on the coaching staff.

With that being said, here's three former blue-chip prospects that need a huge fall camp in Madison:

1. WR Malachi Coleman

Wisconsin wide receivers Malachi Coleman (16) and Keeyshawn Tabuteau (14). | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Coleman was a consensus four-star and the No. 10 or No. 11 wide receiver prospect in the nation, depending on who you ask, coming out of Lincoln East High School in Nebraska. Both his Cornhusker career and Minnesota Golden Gophers career ended before they could truly get started, and now, the wideout is likely on his last chance at the Power Four level.



Wisconsin has a few clear leaders in its wide receiver room that are certain to garner plenty of snaps, most notably Chris Brooks Jr. and Tyrell Henry. But past those two, this room is wide open as the Badgers desperately need playmakers to emerge. The 6-foot-5, 205-pound wideout is Wisconsin's tallest wide receiver and is a red zone threat if I've ever seen one. Can he capitalize on his unique skillset and carve out a consistent role? Fall camp is his last shot.

2. CB Cai Bates

Wisconsin cornerback Cai Bates. | Christian Borman.

Bates was a four-star recruit on every platform as well as a consensus top-125 player in the nation coming out of Orlando, Florida. After two quiet seasons at Florida State, he finds himself in a battle for snaps in Madison.



Arizona State transfer Javan Robinson has one of the outside corner spots already locked up. That means three players — Bates, Oklahoma State transfer Eric Fletcher and second-year standout Jai'mier Scott — are battling for the same spot.



This is going to be a tough competition, as all three bring something unique to the table. Fletcher is blazing fast and has the most experience. Scott dripping with talent and potential and might have the brightest future. Bates, meanwhile, is a tall, lanky corner at 6-foot-3 who can do, as position coach Robert Steeples put it, "big corner stuff."



I expect all three corners to play in some capacity this fall, but how Bates performs this spring will go a long way towards determining his role and snap count.

3. OT Lucas Simmons-Johansson

Wisconsin offensive tackle Lucas Simmons. | Wisconsin Athletics

Another former four-star Florida State commit, Simmons-Johansson was once a top-10 offensive tackle in the country coming out of high school. He never got a chance to shine in Tallahassee, but after a slow start this spring, he could push Ole Miss transfer PJ Wilkins for the starting left tackle gig.



At 6-foot-7 and about 320 pounds at the moment, Simmons-Johansson has excellent size for a blindside tackle. According to offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes, his slower start was largely due to the vastly different style of offense he was used to with the Seminoles. If he continues to improve exponentially, he could usurp Wilkins for the starting left tackle spot. If not, he may not see much action this fall at all.