Three Positions Wisconsin Football Could Still Add To This Offseason

Just when you thought you had a grip on Wisconsin football's roster at the conclusion of spring practice, the Badgers immediately added to their running back room with a commitment from the top-ranked JUCO running back in the land Julius Pope.

Wisconsin put in extensive work in the transfer portal this offseason, re-tooling nearly a third of its roster by signing 33 players out of the portal. The team appeared to be set in stone, especially entering the quiet period following spring practice.

Still, the addition of Pope was a good reminder that in this era of college football, if you're not constantly looking to improve — from a personnel, coaching, and financial standpoint — you're going to get left behind. It was a somewhat surprising addition, not just because of the timing but because Wisconsin's running back room appeared to be in great shape.

Thus, it'd be irresponsible to assume that the Badgers are done bolstering their depth chart, even with the 2026 season fast approaching. Here are three positions that Wisconsin could target if it feels the need to add to its roster:

1. Cornerback

Wisconsin cornerback Cai Bates. | Christian Borman.

Wisconsin's cornerback room has been defined by competition this spring. The Badgers' CB1, Arizona State transfer Javan Robinson, is already locked in given his experience, leadership and ability to play both the boundary and field. Past him, there's plenty up for grabs.



Bryce West is locked into the starting nickel role, but the Badgers' backup at that spot (Raphael Dunn) has just 10 career snaps. What's more, the second-most experienced player in the room Eric Fletcher was injured this spring, allowing redshirt freshman Jai'mier Scott to play a bigger role. He shined in practice, and Fletcher should be fine by the time the season rolls around, but the Badgers are an injury away from having some problems at corner.

2. Offensive Line

Eric Mateos and his offensive line. | Christian Borman.

Offensive line could be an area the Badgers add to, largely because of one position. I'm not sold on Wisconsin's plan to roll with Ryan Cory as the backup center. He proved to be completely unplayable at the position last season. In his lone start against Maryland, he allowed five pressures, one sack and sent multiple snaps flying over quarterbacks' heads.



Oklahoma State transfer Austin Kawecki appears to be a great option as a starter, but if something happened to him — like it did to the Badgers' starting center last season, Jake Renfro — it might be the quickest way to handicap Wisconsin's offense.

3. Tight End

Wisconsin tight end Grant Stec. | Christian Borman.

Tight end has been a pretty quiet position in Madison for a few years now. Missouri State transfer Lance Mason revitalized it a bit last season by leading the Badgers in receiving with 30 catches for 398 yards and four touchdowns. Once again this fall, Wisconsin will rely on a transfer to lead the way in Bowling Green standout Jacob Harris.



Harris looks promising, and he has good hands and fluidity for 6-foot-6, 270 pounds. Still, behind him is an FCS transfer (Ryan Schwendeman) and a player who's played just 202 career snaps (Grant Stec). Emmet Bork has drawn some praise this spring, but he's a redshirt freshman who has no experience.



Last season, the Badgers used five tight ends and play-caller Jeff Grimes' physical scheme often times utilizes 12 and sometimes 13 personnel. It's feasible Wisconsin might need more manpower at the position.