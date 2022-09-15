Wisconsin football: Three questions for Week 3 vs. New Mexico State

Following a setback last week versus Washington State, the Wisconsin Badgers are looking to get back on track this Saturday against the New Mexico State Aggies.

Wisconsin is a heavy favorite again this weekend, and the Badgers are hoping to use the contest as a confidence builder with Ohio State looming on the schedule for Week 4.

With that in mind, here is a look at three key questions for Wisconsin's matchup with New Mexico State.

Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst looking up at the video board during the Washington State game. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Can the Badgers clean up the penalties on offense?

One of the primary storylines that emerged from last week's loss to Washington State was the number of critical penalties Wisconsin had.

Overall, the Badgers had 11 total penalties for over 100 yards. Even more glaring, the offense was the guilty party on nine penalties, with six by the offensive line alone.

The penalties consistently wiped away big plays for Wisconsin and were one of the key reasons the Badgers were unable to convert over 400 yards of offense into more than 14 points.

After a week of practice and a focus on remedying the issue, it will be interesting to see if Wisconsin can put together a relatively clean game.

New Mexico State is one of the lower-tier teams in the FBS, meaning this is the type of contest where Wisconsin would need to make several mistakes to ultimately lose the game. With more difficult opponents upcoming, playing a less sloppy game would go a long way in helping the team move on from the Washington State loss and help build better habits for the future.

Wisconsin field goal kicker Vito Calvaruso walking back to the sidelines after missing a field goal against Washington State. Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

What will the kicking game look like this weekend?

Up to this point, Arkansas transfer Vito Calvaruso has handled all the field goal kicks, while Jack Van Dyke has been the kickoff specialist.

However, after last weekend, it will be fascinating to see how the Badgers approach the kicking game.

Calvaruso missed both of his attempts against Washington State and neither kick was close to accurate. After missing most of fall camp, Wisconsin has a capable backup in Nate Van Zelst, who was the No. 1 kicker throughout most of the spring and fall with Calvaruso out with a quad injury. Van Zelst is just a redshirt freshman and does not have nearly as strong of a leg as Calvaruso, but if there are continued struggles early against New Mexico State, Van Zelst could get an opportunity.

After losing a close game in which two missed field goals could have been the difference, the pressure is on Calvaruso to kick the ball well this Saturday.

Kickoff specialist Jack Van Dyke is also looking to kick the ball a bit better this weekend after only recording one touchback on three kickoffs versus Washington State. The Cougars had a 73-yard return on the opening kickoff of the second half, which played a huge role in swinging momentum in their favor. Van Dyke previously booted 5-of-7 through the end zone against Illinois State, so he has the leg to force touchbacks on a more consistent basis.

Overall, special teams need to be better on the whole, but the kicking game would be a great start.

Wisconsin backup right tackle Logan Brown pass blocking against Washington State. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Will the offensive line put it all together?

The Wisconsin offense has been well-balanced this year, with the rushing attack (197.5 yards per game) and passing game (223 yards per game) equally impactful through the first two games.

However, outside of Braelon Allen's 96-yard run against Illinois State, the Wisconsin running game has not been all that strong. Instead, the passing game found more success against Washington State, as the Cougars packed the box to stop the run.

Through two games, if Allen's long touchdown run is removed, Wisconsin is averaging only 3.74 yards per rush attempt, a far cry from what is traditionally expected in Madison.

While starting right tackle Riley Mahlman's absence likely plays a role in the struggles, the fact remains that the offensive line needs to generate more push up front to get the rushing attack going. Additionally, as stated earlier, the group also needs to cut down on penalties and mistakes.

Against an inferior opponent, the offensive line should come out and push New Mexico State around. The Badgers need to get back to a place where the offensive line dictates the game, and this weekend could act as a confidence builder before Big Ten play kicks off.

