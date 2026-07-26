Three Wisconsin Football Players Under the Most Pressure Entering Fall Camp

For everything we learned about Wisconsin football in spring camp, there's still plenty to be determined about the 2026 Badgers — and pressure is mounting on a handful of key players.

Fall camp is decidedly more dire than spring ball. There's a heightened sense of urgency as there becomes a finite number of chances for players to make an impression and muscle up the depth chart. With a huge Week 1 blockbuster against Notre Dame at Lambeau Field on tap for the Badgers, there should be an especially imperative feel at Wisconsin's fall practices.

“We try not to talk about it as much. As we go into fall camp, we’ll talk about it a lot more. We all know it’s there," head coach Luke Fickell said of the huge opener against the Fighting Irish.

"I think what it does is that there’s a heightened awareness as we roll into fall camp, that first game in particular is something you have to be incredibly ready for.”

So while the whole roster is obviously under pressure to prepare for the opportunity to make a massive statement and put the nation on notice in Week 1, some players will be under more pressure than others under the scorching Midwestern August sun. Badgers On SI takes a look at three below:

1. QB Deuce Adams

Wisconsin quarterback Deuce Adams. | Christian Borman

It's increasingly rare for a transfer portal quarterback such as the former Louisville Cardinal Deuce Adams to commit to a program where he knows he has absolutely no shot of winning the starting job due to another incoming transfer (Colton Joseph) already being handed the gig. But that's exactly what he did.



Given those aforementioned transfer portal politics, as well as the makeup of the rest of Wisconsin's quarterback room, it was widely assumed that Adams would be the QB2, the immediate backup to Joseph. But with the instantaneous emergence of true freshman early-enrollee Ryan Hopkins, who wound up splitting reps with the twos by the end of spring camp, there's legitimate questions about who the Badgers' backup quarterback will be.



According to his coaches who spoke to the media this spring as well as sources within the program, Hopkins looks incredible. Just 15 practices into his Wisconsin career, he looks like the future of the quarterback position. That puts an immense amount of pressure on Adams, who's already barely clinging to the QB2 job.

2. LT PJ Wilkins

Wisconsin offensive tackle PJ Wilkins (71). | Christian Borman.

PJ Wilkins has no collegiate tackle experience, but the Badgers have entrusted him to man the blindside tackle position in Madison. There's a lot of pressure on anybody playing left tackle, of course, but Wilkins doesn't quite have the job locked down despite being the clear frontrunner at the moment.



Another incoming transfer, former Florida State Seminole Lucas Simmons-Johansson, is breathing down Wilkins' neck. He began to rep with the starters towards the end of spring camp, and at 6-foot-7, he's a got a bit more of a natural tackle's frame. The former top-10 offensive tackle recruit in the nation oozes potential, and both Simmons-Johansson and Wilkins should get a shot to prove they deserve to start at left tackle. Wilkins can't afford that many slip-ups in fall camp.

3. The entire wide receiver room

Shamar Rigby, Wisconsin's wide receivers run drills during spring camp. | Christian Borman.

This is a cop out; obviously, there's almost a dozen scholarship wide receivers in Madison. But despite some individual flashes, this is a room that by many accounts looked about as lackluster on the field this spring as it does on paper.



There's certainly some intriguing skillsets in new position coach Ari Confessor's room. Chris Brooks Jr. is big and physical. Tyrell Henry is a shifty slot weapon. Eugene Hilton has tremendous feel for the game and football IQ. Shamar Rigby and Malachi Coleman are blazing fast and 6-foot-4 and 6-foot-5, respectively. However, none of them have proven Big Ten production; this entire room is projection right now.



The Badgers need one or two wideouts to emerge as consistently reliable top options. Joseph needs a favorite target, and Wisconsin needs a go-to guy in the pass game.