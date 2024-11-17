Wisconsin pushes No. 1 Oregon to the limit in 16-13 loss
Wisconsin gave No. 1 Oregon everything they could handle Saturday night, but by the time all 60 minutes were drained from the clock it was the Ducks leaving Camp Randall Stadium in Madison with a 16-13 victory.
The game was tied 13-13 until the Ducks booted a 24-yard field goal with 2:36 left in the fourth quarter. Wisconsin's chance to respond resulted in quick turnover on downs, but the Ducks gave the ball back with 1:45 to play when a fake field goal came up one yard shy of a game-clinching first down.
But just two plays later, Braedyn Locke's pass was tipped and intercepted by Oregon defensive lineman Matayo Uiagalelei. That was the final dagger.
Oregon (11-0) hadn't been tested like they were against Wisconsin (5-5) since beating Ohio State 32-31 on Oct. 12. Since then, the Ducks had been a buzzsaw with wins over Purdue (35-0), Illinois (38-9), Michigan (38-17) and Maryland (39-18).
Wisconsin had a touchdown pass from Locke to Vinny Anthony II wiped out because of a penalty and they had to settle for a 35-yard field goal for a 13-6 lead, but the other key of the scoring drive was that it took 16 plays and chewed 8:53 off the clock.
Back came Oregon on a 13-play, 81-yard drive that took 6:51. While running back Jordan James scored the tying touchdown to end the drive, the key play was a fourth-and-nine on the first play of the fourth quarter that saw Dillon Gabriel thread the needle for a first down completion to tight end Terrance Ferguson.
The Ducks appeared to be on their way to building a lead that would've been extremely difficult for the Badgers to battle back from, but Gabriel was intercepted a pass from the Badgers 9-yard line. That eliminated an opportunity for the Ducks to go up 10-0, and instead the game was back and forth before Locke hit Will Pauling for a two-yard touchdown and a 10-6 lead with 25 seconds left in the first half.
Up next: Wisconsin at Nebraska, Saturday, Nov. 23.