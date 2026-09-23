Two Wisconsin Football Players Garner National National Honors

The Wisconsin football team dismantled the Eastern Michigan Eagles on Saturday, 54-10. Although they got off to a slow start, they dominated from the second quarter on, winning handily over their MAC opponent.

This is the kind of win the Badgers needed, a no-doubt win over a team they should handle easily, which isn't something we've seen too often in the Luke Fickell era.

There were multiple players who played a role in the Badgers' win, but two players in particular stood out according to Pro Football Focus, who recognized the Wisconsin duo.

Wisconsin has two players named to the PFF Team of the Week

PFF grades every player in the country every week. Then they take those grades, select the highest-graded players at each position, and create their Team of the Week.

Considering how many college football players there are in the country, having one player from a team named to the team of the week would be an impressive feat, let alone two. And that's what the Badgers have from their Week 3 game against Eastern Michigan.

Wide receiver Tyrell Henry, who enjoyed a record-breaking game where he reeled in 14 receptions for 160 yards and a touchdown. It wasn't just his stats that impressed. PFF thought he had an elite performance, giving the Wisconsin wideout a 92.9 grade, the highest-graded receiver in the country.

Highest Graded Wide Receivers from Week 3🔥 pic.twitter.com/C2v4b0IDQY — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 21, 2026

Joining Henry on the PFF Week 3 Team of the Week is safety Matt Jung.

Against Eastern Michigan, Jung had four total tackles and a pass defended on Saturday but also added an interception, hist first of the season and the Badgers' second of the day.

The fifth-year safety played his best game as a Badger, in my opinion, and his PFF grade reflects that. He was given an elite 90.5 grade, making him one of the top two graded safeties in the country in Week 3.

Over three weeks, Jung ranks among the top-20 safeties in the country in the PFF grades. After a difficult opening game against Notre Dame, he has really come on in the last two weeks.