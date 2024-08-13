Tyler Van Dyke reportedly takes commanding lead in Badgers' QB1 competition
The Badgers' coaching staff has maintained that Tyler Van Dyke and Braedyn Locke have been in a competition this offseason to see who will earn the starting quarterback position. In recent days, it has seemed like Van Dyke is beginning to separate himself.
According to 247Sports' Evan Flood, Van Dyke took all of the first-team reps at the team's final practice at UW-Platteville on Sunday, then did so again at the team's open practice on Tuesday. Ever since reportedly he put together a strong practice last week, it feels like the job has been his to lose.
Hailing from the University of Miami, Van Dyke came to Wisconsin this offseason as a heralded transfer portal pickup. He dealt with inconsistencies during his four seasons with the Hurricanes, but his 28 games of starting experience theoretically gave him a leg up over Locke in the quarterback competition. Van Dyke threw for nearly 7,500 yards with 54 touchdowns and 23 interceptions over the last three years.
Head coach Luke Fickell has said that he will probably not publicly name a starting quarterback before week one, but he has also said that he would like to (internally) name one sooner rather than later. Ultimately, with whatever Wisconsin decides to do, Fickell and his staff have kept opponents guessing up to this point.
Van Dyke has much more experience and production in his collegiate career, and it has always made sense for him to start the 2024 season as the Badgers' QB1. Locke, who transferred from Mississippi State before last season, made his first three career starts in 2023. Van Dyke has felt like the favorite all along, and it looks like he's finally establishing himself as the team's starting quarterback.
Wisconsin will kick off its 2024 season in just over two weeks, hosting Western Michigan at Camp Randall Stadium on August 30 at 8 p.m. CT.