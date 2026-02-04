UW Athletic Board doesn't extend Wisconsin football coach Luke Fickell's contract

MADISON, Wis. - It has been almost five years since the University of Wisconsin Athletic Board didn't follow the formality of extending the contract of a University of Wisconsin head coach.



That streak ended Wednesday with football coach Luke Fickell.



Fickell is the first returning Badgers coach in any sports to not get his contract extended since 2021, as the UW Athletic Board did not renew his contract during their winter meeting.



The board did extend the five-year contracts of three fall coaches through January 31, 2031, men's soccer coach Neil Jones, volleyball coach Kelly Sheffield, and women's soccer coach Paula Wilkins, but Fickell was noticeably absent.



The University routinely gives extensions to coaches in a sign of solidarity and avoid anything negative that can be used against the program in recruiting. The board has extended more than 60 contracts since 2021.



That's the reason Fickell's contract was extended last February but the blowback on social media was intense considering the Badgers went 5-7, the first losing season since 2001, and missed a bowl a game for the first time in more than two decades.



Things didn't get better last season. Wisconsin went 4-8 and chants of "Fire Fickell" could be heard at multiple home games throughout the year.



According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's John Steppe, Fickell conveyed to Wisconsin Athletic Director Chris McIntosh that he not be considered for an extension and have the focus be on improving the team’s performance instead of his contract situation.

#Badgers AD Chris McIntosh: "In December, shortly after the 2025 season ended, Luke Fickell requested that I not put forward a contract extension for consideration this year. I respect his request and determined that the current terms of Luke’s contract will be maintained." 1/4 — John Steppe (@JSteppe1) February 4, 2026





Fickell is entering his fourth season with a record of 17-21 overall and 10-17 in Big Ten play as Wisconsin’s coach.



McIntosh expressed his support multiple times throughout the 2025 season that he was sticking with Fickell. He called a meeting with reporters after the Badgers' home loss to Maryland in late September, told players in mid-October that Fickell wouldn't be fired, and publicly released that decision in early November.



Not extending his contract means Fickell is working under a six-year contract following extensions that he received in 2024 and 2025. However, he is salary is still increasing $100,000 to $7.8 million per the terms of the orginial contract he signed in November 2022. His buyout of upwards of $21 million also remains unchanged for the upcoming season.



The last Wisconsin coach to not receive an extension was men's soccer coach John Trask in 2021 after consecutive losing seasons. He was fired after failing to post a winning record the ensuing season.



There are causious signs of optimism heading into next fall. Wisconsin has addressed gaping deficiencies on its roster by increasing its finances to field a competitive roster and added over 30 prospects from the transfer portal.



UW also has a much friendly schedule that avoids the Big Ten's three playoff teams from 2025 (Indiana, Ohio State, and Oregon) and is rated the easiest conference schedule in the league.



Wisconsin opens the season against Notre Dame at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Sunday, Sept. 6.

