Wisconsin football announces its 2026 conference schedule
MADISON, Wis. - The University of Wisconsin's 131st season of Big Ten football will begin in State College against Penn State on September 26, the start of a nine-game conference schedule that will likely determine whether head coach Luke Fickell will make it to a fifth season as the program's head coach.
In addition to the Nittany Lions, Wisconsin will face UCLA (October 17), Iowa (October 31), Maryland (November 14), and Purdue (November 21) on the road.
The Badgers' home schedule will feature Michigan State (Oct.3), USC (October 24), Rutgers (November 7), and Minnesota (Nov.28).
Wisconsin's bye week is between its home game against Michigan State and the road trip to UCLA on October 10.
Each Big Ten team will only have one bye this season, a first since the league expanded to 18 teams before the 2024 season, in an effort to build more high-profile matchups into the schedule. The league has also made an effort to balance out the byes to avoid unequal rest between teams and split up challenging stretches.
Wisconsin struggled against a loaded schedule last season, playing seven ranked teams and four teams that played in the College Football Playoffs. The Badgers went 4-8 last season, the program's fewest wins in a full season since 1995 and most losses since 1990.
Unlike last season, the Badgers will face twice as many conference teams who finished last season with losing Big Ten record as winning ones.
It sets up well for Fickell, who is 10-17 in three Big Ten seasons but has remade Wisconsin's roster with over 30 players from the transfer portal.
Here's a look at Wisconsin's 2026 conference schedule, which will begin after playing Notre Dame at Lambeau Field on September 6 and hosting Western Illinois (Sept.12) and Eastern Michigan (Sept.19).
Big Ten Game One: at Penn State, September 26
Head coach: Matt Campbell (First year)
2025 record: 7-6 overall, 3-6 Big Ten
National title odds (FanDuel): +6000
Series Info: Penn State leads 12-9, 5-3 in State College
Last Meeting: Penn State won, 28-13, in Madison on October 26, 2024
Big Ten Game Two: vs. Michigan State, October 3
Head coach: Pat Fitzgerald (First year)
2025 record: 4-8 overall, 1-8 Big Ten
National title odds (FanDuel): +100000
Series Info: Michigan State leads 31-24; Series tied 14-14 in Madison
Last Meeting: The Spartans won, 34-28, in double overtime in East Lansing on Oct. 15, 2022
Big Ten Game Three: at UCLA, October 17
Head coach: Bob Chesney (First year)
2025 record: 3-9 overall, 3-6 Big Ten
National title odds (FanDuel): +100000
Series Info: UCLA leads 7-4; 2-1 in Los Angeles
Last Meeting: Wisconsin won, 21-20, in El Paso, TX, on December 29, 2000
Big Ten Game Four: vs. USC, October 24
Head coach: Lincoln Riley (Fifth year; 35-18 overall at USC, 24-12 Big Ten)
2025 record: 9-4 overall, 7-2 Big Ten
National title odds (FanDuel): +3500
Series Info: USC leads 7-1, 2-0 in Madison
Last Meeting: USC won, 38-21, in Los Angeles on September 25, 2024
Big Ten Game Five: at Iowa, October 31
Head coach: Kirk Ferentz (28th year; 213-128 overall at Iowa, 134-91 Big Ten)
2025 record: 9-4 overall, 6-3 Big Ten
National title odds (FanDuel): +12500
Series Info: Wisconsin leads 49-48-2; Iowa leads 27-20-1 in Iowa City
Last Meeting: Iowa won, 37-0, in Madison on October 11, 2025
Big Ten Game Six: vs. Rutgers, November 7
Head coach: Greg Schiano (17th year; 99-108 overall, 15-39 Big Ten)
2025 record: 5-7 overall, 2-7 Big Ten
National title odds (FanDuel): +100000
Series Info: Wisconsin leads 6-0; 3-0 in Madison
Last Meeting: Wisconsin won, 42-7, in Piscataway, N.J., on October 12, 2024
Big Ten Game Seven: at Maryland, November 14
Head coach: Mike Locksley (Ninth year; 37-49 overall at MD, 17-48 Big Ten)
2025 record: 4-8 overall, 1-8 Big Ten
National title odds (FanDuel): +100000
Series Info: Wisconsin leads 4-1; 1-0 in College Park, MD
Last Meeting: Maryland won, 27-10, in Madison on September 20, 2025
Big Ten Game Eight: at Purdue, November 21
Head coach: Barry Odom (Second year; 2-10 overall at PU, 0-9 Big Ten)
2025 record: 2-10 overall, 0-9 Big Ten
National title odds (FanDuel): +100000
Series Info: Wisconsin leads 54-29-8, 24-17-3 in West Lafayette, Ind.
Last Meeting: Wisconsin won, 52-6, in Madison on October 5, 2024
Big Ten Game Nine: vs. Minnesota, November 28
Head coach: P.J. Fleck (10th year; 66-44 overall at MN, 39-40 Big Ten)
2025 record: 8-5 overall, 5-4 Big Ten
National title odds (FanDuel): +100000
Series Info: Minnesota leads 64-63-8; Wisconsin leads 35-25-6 in Madison
Last Meeting: Minnesota won, 17-7, in Minneapolis on November 29, 2025
