Wisconsin football announces its 2026 conference schedule

MADISON, Wis. - The University of Wisconsin's 131st season of Big Ten football will begin in State College against Penn State on September 26, the start of a nine-game conference schedule that will likely determine whether head coach Luke Fickell will make it to a fifth season as the program's head coach.



In addition to the Nittany Lions, Wisconsin will face UCLA (October 17), Iowa (October 31), Maryland (November 14), and Purdue (November 21) on the road.



The Badgers' home schedule will feature Michigan State (Oct.3), USC (October 24), Rutgers (November 7), and Minnesota (Nov.28).

our 2026 schedule is officially locked in 🔒



🎟️: https://t.co/WZGTXhCix3 pic.twitter.com/1Mqq2l5LZh — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) January 27, 2026

Wisconsin's bye week is between its home game against Michigan State and the road trip to UCLA on October 10.



Each Big Ten team will only have one bye this season, a first since the league expanded to 18 teams before the 2024 season, in an effort to build more high-profile matchups into the schedule. The league has also made an effort to balance out the byes to avoid unequal rest between teams and split up challenging stretches.



Wisconsin struggled against a loaded schedule last season, playing seven ranked teams and four teams that played in the College Football Playoffs. The Badgers went 4-8 last season, the program's fewest wins in a full season since 1995 and most losses since 1990.



Unlike last season, the Badgers will face twice as many conference teams who finished last season with losing Big Ten record as winning ones.



It sets up well for Fickell, who is 10-17 in three Big Ten seasons but has remade Wisconsin's roster with over 30 players from the transfer portal.



Here's a look at Wisconsin's 2026 conference schedule, which will begin after playing Notre Dame at Lambeau Field on September 6 and hosting Western Illinois (Sept.12) and Eastern Michigan (Sept.19).

Big Ten Game One: at Penn State, September 26

Head coach: Matt Campbell (First year)

2025 record: 7-6 overall, 3-6 Big Ten

National title odds (FanDuel): +6000

Series Info: Penn State leads 12-9, 5-3 in State College

Last Meeting: Penn State won, 28-13, in Madison on October 26, 2024

Big Ten Game Two: vs. Michigan State, October 3

Head coach: Pat Fitzgerald (First year)

2025 record: 4-8 overall, 1-8 Big Ten

National title odds (FanDuel): +100000

Series Info: Michigan State leads 31-24; Series tied 14-14 in Madison

Last Meeting: The Spartans won, 34-28, in double overtime in East Lansing on Oct. 15, 2022

Big Ten Game Three: at UCLA, October 17

Head coach: Bob Chesney (First year)

2025 record: 3-9 overall, 3-6 Big Ten

National title odds (FanDuel): +100000

Series Info: UCLA leads 7-4; 2-1 in Los Angeles

Last Meeting: Wisconsin won, 21-20, in El Paso, TX, on December 29, 2000

Big Ten Game Four: vs. USC, October 24

Head coach: Lincoln Riley (Fifth year; 35-18 overall at USC, 24-12 Big Ten)

2025 record: 9-4 overall, 7-2 Big Ten

National title odds (FanDuel): +3500

Series Info: USC leads 7-1, 2-0 in Madison

Last Meeting: USC won, 38-21, in Los Angeles on September 25, 2024

Big Ten Game Five: at Iowa, October 31

Head coach: Kirk Ferentz (28th year; 213-128 overall at Iowa, 134-91 Big Ten)

2025 record: 9-4 overall, 6-3 Big Ten

National title odds (FanDuel): +12500

Series Info: Wisconsin leads 49-48-2; Iowa leads 27-20-1 in Iowa City

Last Meeting: Iowa won, 37-0, in Madison on October 11, 2025

Big Ten Game Six: vs. Rutgers, November 7

Head coach: Greg Schiano (17th year; 99-108 overall, 15-39 Big Ten)

2025 record: 5-7 overall, 2-7 Big Ten

National title odds (FanDuel): +100000

Series Info: Wisconsin leads 6-0; 3-0 in Madison

Last Meeting: Wisconsin won, 42-7, in Piscataway, N.J., on October 12, 2024

Big Ten Game Seven: at Maryland, November 14

Head coach: Mike Locksley (Ninth year; 37-49 overall at MD, 17-48 Big Ten)

2025 record: 4-8 overall, 1-8 Big Ten

National title odds (FanDuel): +100000

Series Info: Wisconsin leads 4-1; 1-0 in College Park, MD

Last Meeting: Maryland won, 27-10, in Madison on September 20, 2025

Big Ten Game Eight: at Purdue, November 21

Head coach: Barry Odom (Second year; 2-10 overall at PU, 0-9 Big Ten)

2025 record: 2-10 overall, 0-9 Big Ten

National title odds (FanDuel): +100000

Series Info: Wisconsin leads 54-29-8, 24-17-3 in West Lafayette, Ind.

Last Meeting: Wisconsin won, 52-6, in Madison on October 5, 2024

Big Ten Game Nine: vs. Minnesota, November 28

Head coach: P.J. Fleck (10th year; 66-44 overall at MN, 39-40 Big Ten)

2025 record: 8-5 overall, 5-4 Big Ten

National title odds (FanDuel): +100000

Series Info: Minnesota leads 64-63-8; Wisconsin leads 35-25-6 in Madison

Last Meeting: Minnesota won, 17-7, in Minneapolis on November 29, 2025

