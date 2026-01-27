Ranking the three toughest Big Ten games for Wisconsin football in 2026

MADISON, Wis. - The University of Wisconsin is set to open its 2026 season with a massive test at Lambeau Field against Notre Dame - a projected top-10 team when next season begins.



After that, the Badgers have a chance to have a bounce back campaign.



After losing to three conference teams that made the College Football Playoffs in 2025 by a combined score of 86-14, Wisconsin faces a softer 2026 schedule where it plays six of the seven bottom teams in the league from last season.



The only team UW won't face from that list is itself.

There are likely no easy games for the Badgers, however, not after losing at least eight games for the first time since 1990, but an aggressive approach in the transfer portal combined with returning contributors at least gives Wisconsin a stronger-looking roster heading into spring practices.



That's important for Luke Fickell, who is heading into a critical fourth season after three straight underwhelming seasons.



UW will face new challenges against new head coaches (Pat Fitzgerald at Michigan State, Bob Chesney at UCLA), coaches on the hot seat (Mike Locksley at Maryland), teams looking to rebuild defenses (Rutgers allowed 7.6 yards per play and 31.8 points per game), and programs looking to improve everything (Purdue).



There's also ending the season in the longest-running rivalry in Division-1 football, as the Badgers will host Minnesota this season on Nov.28. The Gophers return some key pieces on both sides of the ball and have won four of the last five against the Badgers.



While the Gophers just miss our list, here's Wisconsin's three toughest Big Ten games in 2026.

Oct 11, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Xavier Williams (26) runs the ball during the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. | Ross Harried-Imagn Images

3, at Iowa, October 31

The Hawkeyes have posted winning conference records in 10 out of the last 11 seasons and continue to put together quality teams that don't deviate far from Kirk Ferentz's philosophy of physical, smash-mouth football. Iowa will have a new quarterback and three new starters on the offensive line, but the Hawkeyes added South Dakota transfer running back L.J. Phillips Jr., who had more than 1,900 yards and 19 touchdowns last season.



Iowa's defense loses a number of players, too, but long-time coordinator Phil Parker typically finds the right players to make his group hard to move the ball and score on.



The border rivals represent a major hurdle that Fickell can't seem to clear. Iowa has won four straight games overall, beating Fickell in an ugly 15-6 game in 2023, an uglier 42-10 game in 2024, and an embarrassing 37-0 shutout last October. It was after the latest loss that Fickell said it was "as low as it can be," especially considering the 2024 game was a focus of the team the entire offseason dating back to the beginning of winter conditioning.



Wisconsin has lost its last five trophy games.

Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor burst through the Penn State defense en route to a 71-yard touchdown run during the first quarter Saturday at Beaver Stadium in State College, Penn | Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

2, at Penn State, September 26

The Badgers will begin their conference season trying to break one of their longest losing streaks in the Big Ten.



A coaching search that took 54 days eventually landed on the Nittany Lions hiring Iowa State's Matt Campbell, who brought with him two dozen transfers from the Cyclones. One of those players is quarterback Rocco Becht, who started 39 games for Campbell at Iowa State and has completed over 60 percent of his passes with 64 touchdowns against 27 interceptions. He's also rushed for eight touchdowns each of the last two seasons.



Assuming the Nittany Lions are going to operate like the Cyclones on offense, Penn State's offense will consist of run-pass options, under-the-center formations and work from the shotgun with a veteran quarterback passing to a lot of his older Iowa State teammates at tight end and wide receiver.



Wisconsin has lost six straight to Penn State, last beating the Nittany Lions in 2011 during Joe Paterno's last season on the sidelines. UW hasn't won in State College since 2003.

Sep 28, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Darrion Dupree (13) carries the ball against Southern California Trojans cornerback Greedy Vance Jr. (21) in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

1, vs. USC, October 24

The Trojans have gone 35-18 in Lincoln Riley's four seasons, but USC hasn't been in the CFP since its inception in 2014. Needless to say, like Fickell with Wisconsin, there's a lot of pressure on Riley to win in 2026. To give his program the best chance, Riley landed the No. 1 recruiting class in ESPN's rankings to a roster that is returning quarterback Jayden Maiava, his top two tailbacks in Waymond Jordan and King Miller, and all five starting offensive linemen.



USC was bad defensively last season - ranked 13th in the Big Ten in total defense (350.8 yards) and 11th in scoring defense (23 points) - and has hired former TCU head coach Gary Patterson to the position.



One of four coaches to win the AP Coach of the Year Award twice, Patterson went 181-79 at TCU with 10 bowl victories, 11 seasons of double-digit wins, and two unbeaten regular seasons. UW fans hate to remember the Badgers managing only nine points in the final three quarters in a 21-19 loss to TCU in the 2011 Rose Bowl.



Wisconsin is 1-7 against the Trojans, with the only win coming in the 2015 Holiday Bowl. The Trojans haven't played in Madison since 1965, and they'll be well rested coming off a bye the prior week.

