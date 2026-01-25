Wisconsin Badgers extend three offers during their junior day event

MADISON, Wis. - The University of Wisconsin made sure three of its VIPs didn't leave campus with a scholarship offer.



Hosting a number of prospects throughout the state and Midwest for a junior day event on Saturday, the Badgers extended scholarship offers to up-and-coming high school prospects at the wide receiver, offensive line, and defensive line positions.

Here's a closer look at who was offered and some of the players who made it to campus.

Lawrence Carr

Carr continued his scholarship hot streak. He picked up power-conference offers last month from Arizona State and Minnesota and added a second Big Ten offer on Thursday from Purdue.



The 5-11, 170-pound prospect had 43 catches for 843 yards and 13 touchdowns last season, averaging 19.6 yards per catch and 76.6 yards per game.



The Wisconsin wide receiver room was one of the hardest hit following the 2025 season with graduation and transfers, causing the Badgers to sign four high school prospects in the 2026 class and adding five players from the transfer portal to rebuild the receiver room.

Reece Mallinger

One of the bigger offers extended Saturday was the one to Mallinger, which could have ripple effects in the recruiting class. The three-star offensive lineman from Sussex (Wis.) Hamilton was a first-team all-region and all-conference selection last season and likely projects on the interior in college.



The offer is substanial because his twin brother, Hunter, also a 6-5 offensive lineman who was first-team all-state last season, already had a Wisconsin offer coming into the weekend. The brothers each have double-digit scholarship offers and share offers from Maryland, Minnesota, Northwestern, UCF, and now the Badgers.



A sign of Wisconsin's interest with them in the 2027 class was confirmed when new offensive line coach Eric Mateos visited the twins last week at their school.



After signing only one in-state prospect in the 2026 class, all three of Wisconsin's commits in the 2027 class are from in state - Verona offensive lineman Ethan McIntosh, Iola-Scandinavia tight end Korz Loken, and Waukesha safety Dustin Roach.



Both players have stated they want to decide before the start of their senior season.

After a great visit and conversation with @CoachFick I’m blessed to say that I’ve received an offer from the Wisconsin Badgers!! 🔴⚪️ @CoachMateos @CaseyRabach_61 @PatLambert13 pic.twitter.com/TeFhZeKVr2 — Reece Mallinger (@ReeceMallinger) January 25, 2026

Eli Thornton

Escaping the winter storm to check out Wisconsin was worth it for the Jonesboro, Ark., native, as Wisconsin gave Thronton his first power-conference offer.



The 6-3, 305-pound defensive lineman had 24 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, four quarterback sacks, and 25 QB pressures last season. Arkansas, Illinois, Kansas State, Kentucky, Memphis, and others had been showing interest, but the Badgers became the first major school to pull the trigger.



After a great conversation with @CoachWhit_UW I’m grateful to receive an offer from the University of Wisconsin 🔴🦡⚪️ @BadgerFootball @ValleyViewFB pic.twitter.com/x9xHn6thUf — Eli Thornton (@EliThornton27) January 25, 2026

Other offered visitors

Wisconsin hosted several prospects who had previously received a scholarship offer: Shakopee (MN) High teammates Blake Betton (linebacker) and Nehemiah Ombati (defensive line). Betton had 88 tackles, four tackles for loss, two interceptions, and four pass breakups from the strong safety position last season, while Ombati is a four-star defensive line prospect by the 247sports composite.

📍 @BadgerFootball Junior Day! BIG Thank you to @TufBorland @CoachMikeTress and @CoachFick and staff for an awesome day seeing and learning more about UW Madison and talking a lot of football! Also it was really cool getting to spend time with LBs @MasonPosa & @catalano_cooper… pic.twitter.com/Q6knF0kwEt — Blake Betton 3 ⭐️ ‘27 (@BlakeBetton) January 25, 2026



Homewood (Ill.) Flossmoor defensive tackle David Hill and Hinsdale (Ill.) Central edge rusher Tommy Riordan made a return visit to campus after picking up offers last year during Wisconsin's high school summer camps. Key West (FL) High defensive lineman Josh Johnson also made the return trip after getting an offer from the Badgers in November and visiting later that month.

Had a great time today at the Wisconsin junior day thank you @Coach_Mitch_ and @CoachFick and @RoseBrandon_ for a great day!! pic.twitter.com/8PresT3K8K — Josh Johnson 3⭐️ D lineman ‘27 (@Josh65898) January 25, 2026

Green Bay Notre Dame running back Kingston Allen also made the trip, getting a chance to meet new running back coach Jayden Everett. Also holding an offer from Northwestern, Allen ran for 3,436 yards and averaged 9.6 yards per carry on his 357 carries last season. His 57 rushing touchdowns set a new WIAA single-season record.

Had an Absolutely fantastic junior day visit to Wisconsin!! Thank you @BadgerFootball and @CoachJ_Everett for the endless hospitality. Can’t wait to get back down to campus soon🦡🦡🦡!!! pic.twitter.com/9kx0dHpBbw — Kingston Allen (@KingstonAllen17) January 25, 2026

More Wisconsin Badgers News: