Way-too-early college football Top 25 rankings show just how hard Wisconsin Badgers' 2025 schedule will be
It's no secret that the Wisconsin Badgers will face an incredibly difficult schedule in 2025.
When the initial Top 25 college football rankings come out this fall, it's going to look even tougher.
Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt put together his own projected Top 25 after spring practices, and more than half of the Badgers 2025 schedule is ranked.
No one will be surprised to see Ohio State at or near the top when the Buckeyes come to Camp Randall on October 18.
Alabama at No. 9 will be the first big test of 2025 for Luke Fickell in Wisconsin's third game of the season.
Only three of UW's Big Ten opponents this season are not ranked in the Top 25 by Klatt.
Maybe by the time teams like Indiana and Illinois face the Badgers later in the season, they won't be ranked, or at least not ranked so high.
But Wisconsin's four game stretch of playing at Michigan, home vs Iowa and Ohio State, and then on the road against Ohio State is going to be brutal.
For better or worse, we'll find out what this year's Badgers team is made of.
