Wisconsin Badgers will face Big Ten head coach fresh off of suspension on 2025 football schedule
The Wisconsin Badgers 2025 matchup against the Michigan Wolverines was already going to be a tough one on paper.
The latest development for Michigan could amp things up even more for the Wolverines that week.
ESPN reported that Michigan is planning to impose a two-game self-suspension for head coach Sherrone Moore as part of their investigation into the Connor Stalions scouting scandal.
The suspension won't be for the first two games of the season though. The report indicates that Moore will sit out their third and fourth games against Central Michigan and Nebraska.
That means, his first game back will be against Wisconsin, at home in the Big House.
The Wolverines and their fan base will be extra fired up to have Moore back on the sidelines, especially if they struggle at all in his absence.
The Badgers haven't faced Michigan since 2021, when the Wolverines won 38-17 at Camp Randall Stadium on their way to a Big Ten title.
This year's team isn't expected to be quite that dominant, but it will still be a big test for Luke Fickell early in the conference schedule this season.
