Indianapolis Colts GM compares former Wisconsin Badger Hunter Wohler to Super Bowl champion safety
Seventh-round picks in the NFL Draft don't often amount to much, but the Indianapolis Colts see a long NFL career ahead for Hunter Wohler.
The Wisconsin Badgers safety had to wait until the 232nd overall pick to get the call from general manager Chris Ballard, but his new team has a clear vision for him in their defense.
In an interview with ESPN Madison, Ballard compared Wohler to a player he acquired when he was an executive with the Kansas City Chiefs.
He thinks Wohler can be the Colts' version of Daniel Sorensen, a safety from BYU who went undrafted in 2014 but eventually worked his way into the Chiefs' starting lineup.
The physical similarities are all there. Wohler measured in at 6-foot-2, 213 pounds at the NFL combine, where he ran a 4.57-second 40 yard dash.
Sorensen was 6-foot-2, 208 pounds and ran a 4.67-second 40. Both have unimpressive speed but good size for the position.
Sorensen played 10 years in the NFL, and he was a starter in the Chiefs 2019 Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers.
That would be a great career for Wohler and exceed expectations for any seventh-round pick.
Credit to Ballard for spotting the comparison and identifying the NFL talent coming out of his alma mater.
