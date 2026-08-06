What Colton Joseph is Doing to Prevent yet Another Catastrophic QB Injury

Wisconsin football's quarterback health — or lack thereof — in recent seasons needs no introduction.

The Badgers have been absolutely snake-bitten at the position since the Luke Fickell regime took over in Madison. In year one, Tanner Mordecai broke his throwing hand. In year two, Tyler Van Dyke tore his ACL. In year three, Billy Edwards tweaked his knee in the opener and essentially never returned.

Last season, however, it wasn't just the starting quarterback that went down with an injury. Wisconsin was forced to play four gunslingers due to a combination of injuries and poor play. Danny O'Neil is still recovering from an injury he suffered against Washington and isn't yet at full strength.

Health is now, understandably, a massive elephant in Wisconsin's quarterback room. The Badgers have arguably their most exciting gunslinger in the Fickell era in Old Dominion transfer Colton Joseph, but he's also their most mobile; his legs threatens to expose him to more contact and of course, increased risk of injury.

"If you make the decision to go and recruit athletic quarterbacks, which we have...that’s a part of your game. You have to be willing to live with the fact that they are going to be exposed to contact a little more than a guy that’s not in that position," offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes said this spring.

The Badgers know that having a dynamic mobile quarterback whose legs are arguably his most valuable asset runs the risk of injury. But it's chance they're willing to take as they desperately look for better play out of the most important position on the field.

How Joseph is working to mitigate injury

Wisconsin QB Colton Joseph. | Christian Borman.

At Wisconsin's local media day, Joseph was asked what he's done to reduce his risk of injury.

“I kinda have my own routine of things. Whether it’s getting here early and stretching a lot, or finding the things my body needs to bullet-proof certain areas, certain joints, stuff like that," the quarterback said.

"I’ve been really self-aware and self-conscious of building my body up in ways to prevent injuries. Every athlete’s doing that, but I think I made a major step in the preparation in that area.”

Fickell spoke this offseason about how he and strength and conditioning director Brady Collins took a long, hard look at their training program in the wake of the sheer volume of critical injuries the Badgers suffered last fall. By all accounts, they've been more deliberate in their training and have made adjustments in an effort to mitigate injuries.

From the sound of it, Joseph has targeted specific areas on his body to strengthen, which is in line with the more deliberate workouts and lifting the Badgers have apparently focused on this offseason.

Wisconsin's quarterback room looks as deep as it has in the Fickell era, but it's no secret that Joseph staying healthy is a massive key to the Badgers' season.