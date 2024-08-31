Who received highest, lowest grades for Badgers in season opener?
Trech Kekahuna was on the receiving end of a critical two-point conversion during the fourth quarter of the Badgers football team’s 28-14 win over Western Michigan Friday night at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. The wide receiver, who also made three receptions for 34 yards, was the team’s highest-graded player by Pro Football Focus with an 81.9 grade.
Kekahuna was one of two Badgers players to receive a grade higher than 80, the other being linebacker Jaheim Thomas, who was the team’s highest-graded defensive player at 81.4. Thomas had six tackles and one quarterback hurry and graded particularly high for his rush defense (84.7) and his tackling (82.8). Thomas played both on the defensive line and in the box.
Other top graded players on the defense included linebacker Christian Alliegro (78.6), edge rusher Elijah Hills (77.1) and linebacker John Pius (76.3).
Alliegro made a trio of tackles in just 10 total snaps for the Badgers. Hills recorded the team’s only sack and tied for a team high with two pressures, earning the team’s best pass-rush grade at 76.3. Hills also had a tackle, playing in 21 total snaps on the Wisconsin defense.
Pius also produced a quarterback hurry, receiving the team’s third-highest pass-rush grade behind Hills and Thomas at 62.1. Pius recorded one tackle and was among the team’s top five in run-defense (73.0) and coverage (65.8) grades in his 26 total snaps.
Quarterback Tyle Van Dyke completed 21-of-36 passes for 192 yards and also ran the ball eight times for 21 yards and a score in his Badgers debut. While he did lose a fumble, Van Dyke was the squad’s second-highest graded offensive player at 76.4. He received a passing grade of 72.1.
Tight end Tucker Ashcraft, who caught two passes for 22 yards, receiving the third-highest grade of Wisconsin offensive players at 76.2. Tawee Walker, who scored the go-ahead touchdown when he powered through on a 6-yard scamper, received a 71.8 offensive grade, fifth best on the team.
Cornerback Austin Brown received the lowest grade of any Badgers player at 44.4 and was also hit with the team’s worst tackling (27.4) and coverage (43.5) grades. He allowed receptions both times he was targeted Friday night and had a missed tackle.
Wide receiver C.J. Williams was the team’s lowest-graded offensive player, receiving a 47.2 grade.
The Badgers return to action on Sept. 7 when they host South Dakota for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff.