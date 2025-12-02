Wisconsin Badgers lose versatile 2026 commit to one of their biggest Big Ten rivals
Early National Signing Day is less than 24 hours away, and the madness of the recruiting cycle is rearing its head.
That means plenty of chaos is coming, and there have already been a slew of moves that have impacted the Badgers.
Tuesday afternoon, just days after national recruiting analysts predicted the move, Wisconsin Badgers class of 2026 recruit Jack Janda flipped his commitment to Iowa.
A three-star player who was viewed primarily as a tight end before a breakout senior season as a defensive lineman, Janda had been committed to Wisconsin since June 4.
The Novi, Michigan native had taken visits to Stanford, Illinois and Michigan State in the weeks after committing. Iowa didn't extend an offer until Nov. 9.
Still, the Hawkeyes made a strong enough impression to land Janda's official pledge just before the early signing period.
Janda will likely play on the defensive side at the collegiate level.
The two-way star helped leaded Detroit Catholic Central Football to a Division 1 state championship this fall, ending the season with a perfect 14-0 record.
With Janda pulling his pledge, Wisconsin is down to 13 in the class of 2026. They've also secured a commitment from Taylor Schaefer, a rising junior linebacker from the JUCO ranks.
The Badgers still have a tight end in the class, with three-star Jack Sievers holding that title. Three-stars Yahya Gaad, Djidjou Bah and Arthur Scott make up Wisconsin's current 2026 defensive line commits.