Wisconsin Badgers expected to host multiple offered prospects during Saturday's junior day

MADISON, Wis. - The University of Wisconsin's first junior day was a success with several new scholarship offers extended and dozens of prospects attending campus. The Badgers are hoping for similar success this weekend.



The Badgers are hosting a second junior day on Saturday, which is expected include multiple out-of-state prospects who have been recently visited or offered by the staff.



Here is a look at some of the top prospects expected on campus.



Carter Blattner

Blattner is a three-star prospect on both 247sports and On3 and holds offers from Kentucky, Nebraska, Rutgers, Syracuse, USC, Wisconsin, and several others. The Badgers offered him after he had 50 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, and five sacks as a defensive end in 2024, and the 6-5, 260-pounder was a first-team all-county selection last season. Blattner could play defensive end or three-technique for Wisconsin. Defensive line coach E.J. Whitlow visited Blattner in New Jersey on Wednesday.

Cade Cooper

A 6-3 athlete out of Malvern Prep in Pennsylvania, Cooper has over 17 power-conference offers, including Wisconsin, which offered last week. A four-star prospect on Rivals and a three-star prospect on other recruiting sites, Cooper had 44 receptions for 644 yards and six touchdowns last season.



Cooper has recently taken campus visits to Penn State (Jan.24), Notre Dame (Jan.30), and Northwestern (Jan.30).

Hendrix Dawson

With four in-state prospects already committed in 2027, Wisconsin will turn its attention to getting its first in-state commitment in 2028 from Dawson, a 6-4, 255-pound defensive lineman from the Wisconsin Dells.



A first-team all-conference selection this past season, Dawson played defensive tackle, defensive end, tight end, offensive guard, and special teams for the Chiefs. He reported finished his season with 50 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, four sacks, three forced fumbles, and a pass deflection. He also had 14 receptions for 167 yards, and a touchdown.



Dawson was 6-3 and 255 pounds during Wisconsin's high school summer camp and earned defensive line MVP honors from Whitlow during his camp session.



He holds additional offers from Maryland and Minnesota.

After a great conversation with @CoachWhit_UW I am honored to receive an offer from @BadgerFootball. #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/NFjB0pbMyW — Hendrix Dawson (@HendrixDawson) December 30, 2025

Reed Gerkin

Wisconsin is one of 13 power-conference schools who have offered the offensive lineman from Perryville (OH) High, as new offensive line coach Eric Mateos offered him during a recent in-home visit. The Spartans were his latest offer after he attended the school's junior day last weekend. A first-team all-league selection, Gerkin was named lineman of the year and played on both sides of the ball, registering 13 tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks, and a fumble recovery in five games. He projects as a college offensive lineman.

Kingston Miles

Miles is one of the top tailbacks in Missouri, and the Badgers were his first offer. Many schools have followed, such as Auburn, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan State, and Ole Miss. The 5-11 three-star tailback rushed for 2,098 yards (8.9 ypc) and 26 touchdowns last season. Miles has visited Madison before, and new running back coach Jayden Everett had an in-home visit with Miles last weekend.

Isaac Miller

After getting a commitment from his friend and teammate Dustin Roach, Wisconsin turns its attention to Waukesha Catholic Memorial edge rusher Isaac Miller. The 6-5, 250-pound junior, who was a first-team all-conference and all-region selection last season, has visited Wisconsin multiple times and received an in-school visit from head coach Luke Fickell earlier in the week.



Two dozen schools have extended Miller an offer, including Florida, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and Vanderbilt.

Thank you @CoachFick for coming to see me today. Excited to be in Madison this weekend! pic.twitter.com/QRJUQ00izn — Isaac Miller 3 ⭐️ EDGE ‘27 (@isaacmiller_27) January 29, 2026

