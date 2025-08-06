Wisconsin Badgers giving transfer OL every shot to earn left tackle job
Sometimes the real intrigue in fall camp comes from who isn’t penciled in as a starter yet. With Jack Nelson off to the NFL, his heir apparent, Kevin Heywood, was expected to take over at left tackle. Instead, a torn ACL in the Spring has left the position up for grabs, and the Wisconsin Badgers staff is searching for an answer.
Into that void stepped Central Michigan transfer Davis Heinzen, whom the staff brought in during the spring portal window to add depth, and the Badgers coaches are giving him every opportunity to claim it.
A 2021 graduate of Lincoln High School in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, Heinzen brings some much-needed experience and versatility to the mix. He started 36 consecutive games for Central Michigan, a program record for the Chippewas, working at both left guard and primarily left tackle.
That blend of durability, ties to the state, and IQ is part of why Wisconsin pounced on him in the spring transfer portal. Offensive line coach AJ Blazek said Heinzen has already shown traits the staff believes will translate.
"He’s got some athleticism. He might not be quite as long as some of the tackles that have been here in the past," Blazek explained, "but he’s got the feet, the movement, and the athletic ability. Now it’s settling in with the guys. He’s really smart, picked it all up. When we’re looking at a guy like that, he’s got to come from an offense where they’ve asked him to think about a lot, and he does a really good job at that. He’s just fit.
"Now it’s the meshing with the guys and it’s timing, and contact and combos. We can’t get enough of that right now."
Returning starters like Riley Mahlman, Jake Renfro, and Joe Brunner are all locked into starting roles, though the latter remains a possible option to slide out to left tackle if needed. There’s also an ongoing competition at right guard that includes Kerry Kodanko and Emerson Mandell, adding another layer to the shuffle up front.
"We haven’t said there has to be a hard date, but sooner than later," Blazek said in terms of naming a starter. "We want to get this ironed out, and we’re working in that direction right now. We’re also making sure we know: if this guy goes down, who’s next? How do we rotate it? You get that Rubik’s cube figured out, and I think we’re in a pretty good direction right now."
For now, Heinzen is getting plenty of reps with the first unit in fall camp and working to find his chemistry with the offensive line. Wisconsin has liked what they’ve seen, and the message is clear: the starting job is there for the taking.