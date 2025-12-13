New Badgers OL coach bringing back old-school mentality Wisconsin fans will love

New Wisconsin Badgers offensive line coach Eric Mateos is going to fit right in.

He knows exactly what Wisconsin fans want to see and hear, and he quickly endeared himself to the fanbase upon formally being hired for the job.

When the Badgers officially announced his hiring, he made it clear how important this job is at UW and how he's going to coach the position in Madison.

"Honored to steward the legendary offensive line room at Wisconsin," Mateos wrote on social media. "It’s going to get very gritty."

Honored to steward the legendary OL room at Wisconsin. It’s going to get very gritty. 🦡 https://t.co/Tecl0z98Og — Eric Mateos 🦡 (@CoachMateos) December 12, 2025

That final word — gritty — is already earning him a lot of love and some high expectations for the job.

Grit represents an area of Wisconsin football in the 2010s and into the early 2020s when the school was consistently winning double-digit games under Bret Bielema, Gary Andersen and Paul Chryst.

Those teams were led by strong offensive lines that produced strong running games with some of the most talented running backs in school history.

That's the mentality Mateos wants to get back to. That also creates a bar to reach.

Better offensive line play can't fix all of the Badgers' problems with injured quarterbacks and limited play-makers.

But it can absolutely be the starting point for turning the program around back in a positive direction be establishing a foundation of physical, gritty performances in the trenches.

Hiring Eric Mateos gives Wisconsin one of the top position coaches in college football. His track record at Arkansas speaks for itself. Their OL graded at levels Wisconsin hasn’t reached in years. This is why the hire matters — just look at what the Razorbacks did under him. pic.twitter.com/0r1VTy7pjK — Wisconsinsane (@wisconsinsane) December 10, 2025

Wisconsin's defensive line is already doing its part as a dominant run defense that also consistently pressured opposing quarterbacks.

Now it's the offensive line's turn to become the anchor and identity on the other side of the ball.

It's a lot to put on Mateos' shoulders, and he might not be able to fix everything in one offseason.

But turning things around starts with adding some hogs to the offensive line in the transfer portal and developing the young talent already on the roster to get back to playing like Wisconsin linemen are supposed to.

More Wisconsin Badgers News: