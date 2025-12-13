Wisconsin Badgers defense has underrated problem Luke Fickell must address in transfer portal

The Wisconsin Badgers will have plenty of roster holes to fill in the transfer portal, but Luke Fickell's defense has one big need in particular that flew under the radar all season.

Generally, the defense played well, especially later in the season as the schedule lightened up.

The offense was the far bigger problem, but the defense had a bigger-picture issue that needs to be a greater emphasis this offseason.

They struggled to generate turnovers or consistently make plays on the ball.

The Badgers got plenty of sacks, but those were the only high-impact plays the defense could consistently make.

Wisconsin's defense recorded only five interceptions and four forced fumbles over the entire 12-game season.

The Badgers only recovered one of the four fumbles it forced, meaning the defense only generated six true turnovers on the year.

That's the fewest turnovers generated of any defense in the country, tied with Virginia Tech, Georgia State and Rice.

Wisconsin was also among the bottom 20 teams in the country in interceptions. The only teams in the Big Ten who had fewer this year were Purdue and UCLA.

When it comes to forced fumbles, only Maryland had fewer in the conference.

Turnovers like those are critical for a defense to get off the field and put the offense in better position to succeed.

A fumble or an interception can make up for other areas a defense might be struggling, and the Badgers couldn't make it happen.

It's hard enough to win the turnover margin when the offense is giving it away, but the defense played a part in that issue by not generating many for themselves.

Fickell and his staff have to go out and find play-makers for his defense, especially on the back end.

Wisconsin's cornerbacks and safeties struggled in particular, though injuries were a factor in that as well.

Adding a ball-hawk or two to the secondary would go a long way toward this defense taking the next step and being a dominant unit from front to back.

It could make life a lot easier for the offense along the way.

