Wisconsin Badgers offer transfer portal wide receiver coming off of 1,000-yard season

The Wisconsin Badgers had good luck with adding a small-school play-maker in the transfer portal last offseason in tight end Lance Mason.

Luke Fickell is looking to replicate that success this winter with another productive weapon looking to make the jump up in competition.

West Florida wide receiver Corey Scott announced on Saturday that he received a scholarship offer from the Badgers.

He entered the transfer portal earlier this month after dominating this season at the Division-II level, catching 63 passes for 1,018 yards and four touchdowns.

Scott had catches of 20-plus yards in nine different games this season, and he totaled 95 or more yards in six contests.

Translating that to the Big Ten would be more of a challenge than he faced at West Florida, but at 6-foot-1, 180 pounds, he has a good combination of size and speed to hold up.

Wisconsin's wide receiver corps is thinning out thanks to the transfer portal departures of Trech Kekahuna, Joseph Griffin and Kyan Berry-Johnson so far.

A receiver like Scott could be an instant infusion of talent that can make an impact right away.

Best WR in D2‼️



Last 2 seasons

•Back to Back First Team All-Conference

•Freshman of the Year

•First Team All-Region

•97 Catches

•1,647 Yards pic.twitter.com/ZGiS0EsPMN — Corey Scott (@corey3scott) December 3, 2025

The other intriguing aspect to the Badgers pursuing him is that Fickell's staff has also been in touch with Scott's quarterback at West Florida, Marcus Stokes.

Wisconsin could opt to bring the QB-WR duo to Madison and have built-in chemistry from the moment they step on the field.

UW will face plenty of competition for both players as schools across the country look to find the next small-school gem that can emerge as a big-time play-maker once they get the opportunity at a major college program.

More Wisconsin Badgers News: