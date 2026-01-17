Wisconsin completes defensive line overhaul with App State rising freshman

The University of Wisconsin's overhaul of its defensive front appears to be complete.



On the last day for players to enter the portal, former Appalachian State edge rusher DeNigel Cooper exited by committing to the Badgers on Friday night.

BREAKING: App State transfer EDGE Denigel Cooper has signed with Wisconsin, @PeteNakos reportshttps://t.co/SyRU2IEcjB pic.twitter.com/PafsJV2k7I — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 17, 2026

Cooper has three years of eligibility remaining after having a productive redshirt freshman season for the Mountaineers. Playing in all 13 games, Cooper finished with 23 tackles, one tackle for loss, 0.5 sacks, a pass breakup and two blocked kicks during the 2025 season.



He joins Illinois State's Jake Anderson, West Virginia's Hammond Russel and Buffalo's Junior Poyser as up-front additions by the Badgers during the two-week portal window, becoming the 29th known incoming transfer for the Badgers.



The four incoming defensive linemen will help Wisconsin rebuild its depth at the unit. The graduation from its top four linemen on the depth chart leave only redshirt senior Charles Perkins and sophomore DIllan Johnson as returners with experience.

More Wisconsin Badgers News: