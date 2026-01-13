Wisconsin Badgers' former starting running back commits to LSU in transfer portal

The Wisconsin Badgers thought Dilin Jones would be the future of their running back room after showing plenty of upside during his first two years in Madison.

Instead, he'll be the future of LSU's backfield, as he committed to the Tigers in the transfer portal Tuesday.

Jones was Wisconsin's starting running back for the first eight weeks of the season before suffering at turf toe injury against Ohio Stat that ended his year.

He struggled to put up major rushing numbers behind a Badgers offensive line that was in flux for much of the first half of the season, but he still showed talent worth developing.

Jones finished the season with 300 yards and two touchdowns on 77 carries. That 3.9 yards-per-carry average was in large part due to the lack of space from the offensive line to break free. He had only one rush of over 15 yards this year.

In his absence, Gideon Ituka and Darrion Dupree emerged as reliable contributors, helping pave the way for his departure in the portal.

Jones was originally a consensus four-star recruit in the 2024 class, ranking as a Top 10 running back in the country by both ESPN and 247 Sports.

He joins an LSU team that lost three running backs this winter but added two other transfers to compete in the backfield.

Wisconsin replaced him with three new running backs of their own, led by former Iowa State ball-carrier Abu Sama.

The Badgers also saw Cade Yacamelli depart via the portal, but he had not announced a landing spot at the time Jones committed to LSU.

