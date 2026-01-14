Badgers starting offensive lineman transfers to Indiana to reunite with former Wisconsin OL coach

When Wisconsin Badgers redshirt junior offensive lineman Joe Brunner walked with his teammates on Senior Day, the thought was that he might leave the program early for the NFL Draft.

Instead, he left via the transfer portal, and now he decided to reunite with his former Wisconsin offensive line coach.

On Wednesday, Brunner committed to the Indiana Hoosiers, who will be playing in the National Championship game this weekend.

BREAKING: Wisconsin transfer OL Joe Brunner has Committed to Indiana, source tells @On3



Brunner, a starter for the Badgers the last two seasons, is one of the top interior offensive linemen in the portalhttps://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/WSGewhyr1Z — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 14, 2026

Brunner has been the Badgers' starting left guard the last two seasons, a mainstay on an offensive line that saw plenty of lineup changes around him during that span.

According to PFF, he did not allow a sack this season, giving up only two QB hits and seven hurries across his 12 starts.

He was Wisconsin's second highest-graded offensive lineman this season behind center Jake Renfro, who only played in four games due to injury.

Brunner was originally a four-star recruit coming out of Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin. He was ranked as a Top 10 interior offensive lineman in the country in the 2022 recruiting class.

He was recruited to the Badgers by then-offensive line coach Bob Bostad, who is also a Wisconsin native.

Joe Brunner on 11/29/25:



"I love this place. I grew up in Wisconsin. I’m a home-grown kid. I love this program, and I’d do anything for this program."



*FARRRTTTTT NOISE*



Just don't say things if you don't mean them. https://t.co/4AnxUN74wR — James (@iKezims) January 14, 2026

Bostad now coaches offensive line for Indiana, reuniting with Brunner through the transfer portal.

Guard play has been the weaker spot on the Hoosiers offensive line this season with an injury to their starting left guard.

Brunner should have an opportunity to compete to start on his new team, while Wisconsin looks to replace him with younger options along its offensive line.

New offensive line coach Eric Mateos added former Ole Miss guard P.J. Wilkins in the portal along with a new starting center and two young tackles.

Most of the starting jobs on the OL will be open competitions in spring and fall camp as the Badgers look to solidify the group that has seen plenty of change in the last few years.

