Wisconsin Football Report Card: Injuries Take Their Toll on Badgers Defense

Wisconsin (6-4, 4-3) suffered a frustrating 24-21 loss Saturday at Maryland (4-6, 2-5), a result that only intensified questions surrounding the program's direction. Having already handed out grades for the offense, Badgers On SI now breaks down the defense and special teams.

Defensive Line

The absence of star edge rusher Sebastian Cheeks presented a challenge for Wisconsin's defensive front, and his presence was sorely missed. Tyreese Fearbry generated two pressures but failed to provide the necessary spark, earning a dismal 18.4 PFF tackling grade. Nick Clayton saw his workload increase to a career-high 45 snaps and made little impact as a pass rusher, though he fared well against the run and finished with five tackles (four solo).

Nolan Vils was a bright spot along the interior, recording four tackles (two solo) and half a tackle for loss while earning a team-best 80.7 PFF overall grade. Defensive tackles Charles Perkins and Hammond Russell IV each generated a pressure, but Perkins struggled as a tackler, missing two tackles and receiving a 25.5 grade in that department.

Collectively, Wisconsin held Maryland to 107 rushing yards on 39 attempts (2.7 YPC), another strong showing from a run defense that has been a consistent strength. However, the inability to generate meaningful pressure proved costly as backup quarterback Cardell Williams settled into a rhythm, completing 21-of-23 passes for 183 yards and a touchdown. The Badgers desperately need Cheeks back to bolster a pass rush that struggled to disrupt the Terrapins’ aerial attack.

Grade: C

Linebackers

Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell and linebacker Aaron Witt | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mason Posa was seemingly everywhere Saturday, recording a team-high 13 tackles (seven solo), 2.5 tackles for loss and Wisconsin's lone sack. The star linebacker briefly exited with an apparent injury but returned to action a few plays later, continuing to make his presence felt throughout the afternoon.

It wasn't a flawless performance, as PFF credited Posa with three missed tackles, marking his first game this season with multiple missed tackles. Even so, he remained one of the Badgers’ most productive defenders. Cooper Catalano also delivered a solid outing, finishing with 10 tackles (seven solo) and a tackle for loss. Jon Jon Kamara played just 14 snaps, while Thomas Heiberger and Aaron Witt logged four and three, respectively, with little notable impact.

For all the problems surrounding Wisconsin's program, Posa and Catalano have remained reliable contributors in the heart of the defense. The linebacker duo is far from the source of the Badgers' struggles, consistently delivering strong performances despite the team's broader issues.

Grade: B

Defensive Backs

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Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Javan Robinson drops Maryland Terrapins quarterback Cardell Williams | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wisconsin's secondary was dealt several setbacks Saturday, with injuries forcing adjustments throughout the afternoon. Starting cornerback Jai'mier Scott didn’t play despite being absent from the injury report, while Javan Robinson suffered an injury in the second quarter that prevented him from returning. Eric Fletcher Jr. consequently played a season-high 63 snaps and was targeted just once, allowing a 10-yard reception.

Slot corner Bryce West endured perhaps his roughest outing as a Badger, surrendering four receptions on four targets. West appeared to be beaten in coverage on Maryland's 39-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter, while Fletcher took a poor pursuit angle that allowed the receiver to reach the end zone.

Donovan Dunmore was thrust into an expanded role at cornerback despite limited previous experience and showed promise as a tackler, finishing with seven tackles (four solo) and a tackle for loss. His coverage was less encouraging, as the freshman allowed receptions on all three targets for 36 yards and earned a 49.8 PFF coverage grade.

The safety rotation was also disrupted when Matt Jung suffered an apparent leg injury while recovering a fumble near Wisconsin's goal line late in the second quarter. Matthew Traynor subsequently saw his first meaningful action, logging 30 snaps and finishing with six tackles (four solo) and a respectable 66.3 PFF overall grade. However, his fourth-quarter personal foul for a late hit out of bounds was a moment to forget.

Marvin Burks Jr. earned a 72.6 overall grade while allowing two receptions for 12 yards, and Cairo Skanes showed improvement from his previous two outings, recording five tackles (three solo) and surrendering an eight-yard reception on his lone target.

The lack of consistent pressure certainly didn't help the secondary, nor did the unexpected absences that forced several players into expanded roles. Still, allowing Williams to complete 21-of-23 passes was unacceptable, and the lapse on Maryland's late touchdown was particularly damaging. Jung's injury appeared serious, while the potential availability of Robinson and Scott will be worth monitoring ahead of next week's matchup at Purdue.

Grade: D+

Special Teams

Gavin Lahm continued his strong season, converting field-goal attempts from 42 and 36 yards while making his lone extra-point attempt. The fifth-year kicker has been a reliable presence for Wisconsin, and Saturday was no exception.

Sean West had a more uneven afternoon, averaging 38.4 yards across five punts for 192 total yards. His most glaring mistake came late in the second quarter, when he shanked a 21-yard punt that handed Maryland possession at Wisconsin's 40-yard line. The short punt nearly proved disastrous, but Matt Jung's fumble recovery near the goal line prevented the Terrapins from capitalizing.

Darrion Dupree provided respectable production in the return game, totaling 56 yards on two kickoff returns, though neither produced a game-changing play. Overall, it was a fairly steady showing from Wisconsin's special teams outside of West's second-quarter miscue.

Grade: B