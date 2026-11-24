Wisconsin manhandled Purdue in a convincing, wire-to-wire win Saturday in West Lafayette, snapping a three-game road losing streak in the process and picking up its first win away from Camp Randall Stadium since its thrilling 17-point comeback in Happy Valley against then-No. 13 Penn State.

It was a crucial win for so many reasons. With his back against the wall after the collapse at Maryland in Week 11, head coach Luke Fickell desperately needed to bounce-back — he may not have survived another loss, especially to another conference bottom-feeder.

The Badgers also desperately needed to create some sort of momentum heading into the Axe Game, a Black Friday clash with Minnesota that will define Wisconsin's 2026 season.

Wisconsin did just that, thrashing Purdue 42-10. As we put a bow on the Week 12 victory and look ahead to the Axe Game, here's a handful of key PFF grades and statistics from West Lafayette:

OFFENSE

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Colton Joseph. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Best Offensive Grade: QB Colton Joseph (83.7)

Worst Offensive Grade: QB Deuce Adams (43.0)

Other Notable Grades:

- OT PJ Wilkins, who was credited with allowing three pressures and a QB hit, received a pass-blocking grade of 18.4, the lowest overall mark on the offense.

- The highest overall grade, unsurprisingly, was Joseph’s 87.6 rushing grade.

- No offensive linemen received a run-blocking grade higher than 70, but two (Blake Cherry, Stylz Blackmon) both received pass-blocking grades over 75.

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Miscellaneous Offensive Notes:

- Joseph was pressured seven times on 21 drop-backs (33%), though he didn’t take a sack.

- Joseph’s average depth-of-target (ADOT) was just 4.9.

- Joseph was credited with one turnover-worthy play and zero big-time throws.

- Purdue only blitzed Joseph on three of his 21 drop-backs.

- Wisconsin forced 10 missed tackles on offense: Joseph had three, Eugene Hilton had two, Darrion Dupree had two while Bryan Jackson, Deuce Adams and Jacob Harris each had one.

- Wisconsin was responsible for just five pressures; the left tackle Wilkins allowed three while right tackle Emerson Mandell allowed two.

DEFENSE

Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Sebastian Cheeks. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Best Defensive Grade: OLB Sebastian Cheeks (90.7)

Worst Defensive Grade: CB Jai'mier Scott (45.2)

Other Notable Grades:

- The worst overall grade on defense was DL Hammond Russell IV’s tackling grade of 23.1 (he was credited with a single missed tackle).

- Cheeks’ pass-rushing grade of 90.7 was identical to his final grade after he racked up another eight pressures.

- Four defenders finished with elite tackling grades in the 80s: safeties Matthew Traynor and Marvin Burks Jr, as well as corners Donovan Dunmore and Bryce West.

Miscellaneous Defensive Notes:

- Cheeks, as mentioned, racked up eight pressures, the third time he’s created at least eight pressures in a game this season.

- The Badgers finished with 17 pressures on 34 Purdue drop-backs (50%); Posa had three, Russell had two and a host of other players had one each.

- Wisconsin missed six tackles; safety Cairo Skanes led the way with two but no other player had more than one.

- LB Mason Posa continues to be a “stop” machine; he notched another four against the Boilermakers, and his 57 total lead the country.

- Posa also had six tackles, and his average depth-of-tackle was an elite 2.5 yards.

- Skanes was targeted seven times and only allowed two receptions, while Dunmore was targeted eight times and only allowed three catches.