PFF Grades and Notes From Wisconsin's Demolition of Purdue: Posa, Cheeks Dominate
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Wisconsin manhandled Purdue in a convincing, wire-to-wire win Saturday in West Lafayette, snapping a three-game road losing streak in the process and picking up its first win away from Camp Randall Stadium since its thrilling 17-point comeback in Happy Valley against then-No. 13 Penn State.
It was a crucial win for so many reasons. With his back against the wall after the collapse at Maryland in Week 11, head coach Luke Fickell desperately needed to bounce-back — he may not have survived another loss, especially to another conference bottom-feeder.
The Badgers also desperately needed to create some sort of momentum heading into the Axe Game, a Black Friday clash with Minnesota that will define Wisconsin's 2026 season.
Wisconsin did just that, thrashing Purdue 42-10. As we put a bow on the Week 12 victory and look ahead to the Axe Game, here's a handful of key PFF grades and statistics from West Lafayette:
OFFENSE
Best Offensive Grade: QB Colton Joseph (83.7)
Worst Offensive Grade: QB Deuce Adams (43.0)
Other Notable Grades:
- OT PJ Wilkins, who was credited with allowing three pressures and a QB hit, received a pass-blocking grade of 18.4, the lowest overall mark on the offense.
- The highest overall grade, unsurprisingly, was Joseph’s 87.6 rushing grade.
- No offensive linemen received a run-blocking grade higher than 70, but two (Blake Cherry, Stylz Blackmon) both received pass-blocking grades over 75.
Miscellaneous Offensive Notes:
- Joseph was pressured seven times on 21 drop-backs (33%), though he didn’t take a sack.
- Joseph’s average depth-of-target (ADOT) was just 4.9.
- Joseph was credited with one turnover-worthy play and zero big-time throws.
- Purdue only blitzed Joseph on three of his 21 drop-backs.
- Wisconsin forced 10 missed tackles on offense: Joseph had three, Eugene Hilton had two, Darrion Dupree had two while Bryan Jackson, Deuce Adams and Jacob Harris each had one.
- Wisconsin was responsible for just five pressures; the left tackle Wilkins allowed three while right tackle Emerson Mandell allowed two.
DEFENSE
Best Defensive Grade: OLB Sebastian Cheeks (90.7)
Worst Defensive Grade: CB Jai'mier Scott (45.2)
Other Notable Grades:
- The worst overall grade on defense was DL Hammond Russell IV’s tackling grade of 23.1 (he was credited with a single missed tackle).
- Cheeks’ pass-rushing grade of 90.7 was identical to his final grade after he racked up another eight pressures.
- Four defenders finished with elite tackling grades in the 80s: safeties Matthew Traynor and Marvin Burks Jr, as well as corners Donovan Dunmore and Bryce West.
Miscellaneous Defensive Notes:
- Cheeks, as mentioned, racked up eight pressures, the third time he’s created at least eight pressures in a game this season.
- The Badgers finished with 17 pressures on 34 Purdue drop-backs (50%); Posa had three, Russell had two and a host of other players had one each.
- Wisconsin missed six tackles; safety Cairo Skanes led the way with two but no other player had more than one.
- LB Mason Posa continues to be a “stop” machine; he notched another four against the Boilermakers, and his 57 total lead the country.
- Posa also had six tackles, and his average depth-of-tackle was an elite 2.5 yards.
- Skanes was targeted seven times and only allowed two receptions, while Dunmore was targeted eight times and only allowed three catches.
Badgers ON SI lead editor Seamus Rohrer hails from Brooklyn, NY and is a University of Wisconsin J-School grad. He's covered the Badgers since 2020 for outlets including BadgerBlitz, The Daily Cardinal and BadgerNotes.Follow seamus_rohrer