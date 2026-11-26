Wisconsin linebacker Mason Posa is extremely motivated for Friday night’s game against Minnesota. This game is more than just another game on the schedule for the sophomore linebacker.

Posa did not hold back earlier this week when asked about the Gophers. He said that Minnesota is dirty and that he hates everything about them. He even went so far as to say that thinking about the game is keeping him up at night.

"It means everything to me," Posa said. "I am kinda losing sleep a little bit, just thinking about the game. I really want to beat these guys. This is a team I can't stand. I hate looking at them. I hate hearing their name."

Wisconsin faces off against Minnesota in its biggest rivalry game of the season on Friday night at Camp Randall Stadium. There is so much on the line for the Badgers in this game, including Paul Bunyan’s Axe.

Mason Posa Hasn't Forgotten Last Year's Loss

“It means everything to me… this is a team I can’t stand, I hate looking at them, I hate hearing their name.”



Badgers LB Mason Posa on what Axe Week means to him and his feelings toward Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/BoTLigv0Zg — Riley Jauch (@rileyjauch) November 24, 2026

Posa’s comments can be taken in a number of different ways, but they certainly did not come out of nowhere. Wisconsin lost to Minnesota 17-7 in Minneapolis last season, and the sophomore linebacker was part of the team that failed to retain the Axe.

The linebacker tallied nine tackles (six solo) in Wisconsin’s loss to Minnesota last season. It was Posa’s first game against the Gophers, and apparently he didn’t like what he saw.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

When asked about the game against Minnesota, Posa went beyond simply wanting to win Paul Bunyan’s Axe. He also described the Gophers as dirty and stated that he hates everything about the program.

Posa added that he would need to have a limb cut off in order to be taken out of the game.

Wisconsin Has Plenty at Stake Against Minnesota

Wisconsin's Mark Zalewski carries the Paul Bunyan Axe around the field in 2006. Uwgrid15 Spt Joek | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Badgers are motivated by more than just trying to win Paul Bunyan’s Axe. Wisconsin is trying to win the Axe back from Minnesota after the Gophers won the last two meetings, including last season’s 17-7 victory in Minneapolis.

The 136th meeting between the two schools will be played on Friday. It is the most-played rivalry in FBS college football history. Minnesota narrowly holds the lead in the all-time series, 64-63-8, but Wisconsin leads the series for Paul Bunyan’s Axe. The Gophers have also won four of the last five meetings between the two teams.

The Badgers are coming off a 42-10 victory over Purdue on Saturday, while Minnesota defeated Northwestern 20-17 on the same day. Both teams have the opportunity to end the regular season with a victory over their biggest rival, but Wisconsin will have the advantage of playing on its home field.

The comments of the sophomore linebacker will add some fire to a game that already has plenty of history behind it. The game will be played on Friday at Camp Randall Stadium, and Posa can help Wisconsin get back to winning in this series.

To Posa, Friday’s game is more than just another game to finish out the regular season. He wants to beat a team he hates and bring the Axe back to Madison.