Wisconsin Football Bringing Plenty of Pageantry to Green Bay for Opener Vs. Notre Dame

Green Bay, Wisconsin is going to be absolutely electric during the first weekend of September.

Wisconsin football's blockerbuster opener against Notre Dame is set for Sunday, Sept. 6 at 6:30 P.M at the legendary Lambeau Field. The Badgers and the Fighting Irish will wrap up a loaded Week 1 lineup of out-of-conference games, but this prime-time clash may fly a little under the radar.

Notre Dame will almost certainly be ranked inside the top five. Wisconsin is coming off its worst season in 36 years. That doesn't exactly scream big-time matchup, but make no mistake: Green Bay is walking into a hornets' nest up North.

The Badgers' athletic department is doing everything in its power to make Green Bay an electrifying environment. In a statement released to the media Tuesday, Wisconsin announced a swath of festivities in Green Bay across the entire weekend.

Badger Bash North

Wisconsin Badger fans attend the Badger Bash at Union South. | Mary Langenfeld-Imagn Images

From the Wisconsin press release, here's what to expect at "Badger Bash North," which will take place on Saturday:

- Family Football Combine featuring numerous combine stations including 40yd dash, vertical jump, QB toss and more. Plus, face painting, balloon animals and a bounce house.

- UW Marching Band parade over the Main St. Bridge

- Badger Program featuring the radio voice of the Badgers, Matt Lepay

- Live music from Fun with Atoms and FBI & The Untouchable Horns

- Fireworks show over the Fox River

- Food trucks, beverage tents, Licensed Badgers apparel for sale, kids activities, games, and exciting sponsor activations with additional activities. More announcements will be made this summer including who the parade grand marshal will be and an additional activity headed up by Badgers Give Back that the community will be invited to participate in.

With Badger Bash taking place the day prior to the game, it'll be a party all weekend long in Green Bay. Much of the state will descend on Titletown for a multi-day celebration that will culminate in the Sunday night showdown.

"We’re thrilled to be back in Titletown this fall for what’s shaping up to be a truly historic weekend," said Wisconsin Athletics Deputy Athletic Director/Chief Revenue Officer Mitchell Pinta.

Party like it's 2016

Wisconsin Badgers players celebrate defeating the LSU Tigers by doing the Lambeau Leap. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

This is undoubtably going to be an extremely difficult matchup for Wisconsin. Notre Dame has built one of the most talented overall rosters in the nation under head coach Marcus Freeman. It also returns one of the premier gunslingers in the sport in redshirt sophomore quarterback CJ Carr. On paper, I'd expect the Irish to be multi-touchdown favorites.

But this game won't be played on paper; it'll be played on the Lambeau Field grass, where Wisconsin will obviously have a significant home-field advantage. The only other time the legendary stadium hosted a D-I FCS game? Wisconsin's huge upset over No. 5 LSU back in 2016.