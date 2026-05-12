Wisconsin Toe-to-Toe With Elite Programs for Coveted DL Prospect

Wisconsin football continues to make itself a finalist for top prospect after top prospect.

The same day blazing fast Georgia cornerback Jett Watson included the Badgers in his top group, a heavily sought-after defender listed Wisconsin as one of his top five schools as well.

Yahzeen Zion, a defensive lineman/edge in the class of 2027 from Goodyear, Arizona, dropped a top five that features Wisconsin, LSU, Florida, Miami and Oklahoma.

Zion is one of the most intriguing prospects the Badgers are involved with in the 2027 cycle. Here's what to know about Wisconsin's pursuit of the defensive tackle.

Zion is a fast-rising player with a unique background

The defensive lineman was originally a basketball player. He started playing football as a junior in high school, and immediately blew up onto the national recruiting scene.

Zion lists no less than 29 total offers. Including his star-studded top five programs, he also lists scholarships from Texas, Georgia, Oregon and USC, among many others. With almost all of the blue blood programs seeking his signature, he can essentially hand-pick where he plays in college.

Though he isn't a consensus blue-chip recruit — 247Sports has him as a three-star prospect while On3/Rivals gives him four stars — his offer sheet tells you everything to know about his potential and the impact college coaches think he can make at the next level. Zion looks like an elite defensive line recruit in the 2027 cycle.

Badgers have a connection to his high school

Wisconsin LB Jon Jon Kamara. | Christian Borman

Current Wisconsin linebacker Jon Jon Kamara, who transferred from Kansas this offseason, played at Desert Edge High School in Goodyear, Arizona.

Of course, it's going to take more than that connection to land a pledge from Zion, but the Badgers do have an in here. Either way, their recruiting staff deserves an immense amount of credit for positioning Wisconsin within the top five of such a coveted prospect.

Zion shines at multiple positions on tape

Flip on Zion's Hudl tape, and one of the first things that jumps out is his versatility. He made a litany of plays off the edge as a stand-up pass-rusher, but he can also play with his hand in the dirt and has snaps along the defensive line as well.

Quarterbacks coach Kenny Guiton was the one to offer Zion, so it's unclear at the moment if the Badgers see him as an outside backer or an interior defensive lineman. Given his size and proven ability to make plays off the edge, however, I'd imagine Wisconsin likes him as a jumbo, edge-setting outside linebacker.