Wisconsin Football Cracks Top 4 for Five-Star Prospect Set to Commit Oct. 1

All of the sudden, Wisconsin football has a chance to add a five-star prospect to its 2028 recruiting class.

Edge defender Jalanie George from Desert Edge high school in Goodyear, Arizona announced his top four schools Monday night, and the Badgers made the cut along with Washington, Miami and Auburn. He'll commit Oct. 1.

NEWS: Five-Star EDGE Jalanie George will announce his Commitment on October 1st, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’5 250 EDGE from Goodyear, AZ is ranked as a Top 10 Recruit in the 2028 Rivals Industry Rankingshttps://t.co/Uq2s6P5ksK pic.twitter.com/KgSXmvEkO4 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) September 21, 2026

Wisconsin football has been recruiting George since earlier this summer, when it nearly got him on campus for a recruiting event in June. That turned some heads, as the Badgers had clearly made inroads with a highly coveted defensive prospect in the class of 2028. He didn't make it to Madison in the summer, but Wisconsin secured a game-day visit from George for its Week 2 win over Western Illinois.

Now, just over a week after George saw Madison with his own two eyes, he's ready to make a decision.

Wisconsin cracking the five-star lineman's final list is a impressive for several reasons. Chief among them: the Badgers were initially left off George's first list of "finalists," which included Ohio State, Washington, Miami, Auburn, Oklahoma and Florida. The Buckeyes, Gators and Sooners are now apparently off the table for George — with the Badgers swooping back in furious pursuit of the stud edge rusher.

George would be a massive get for Wisconsin

Desert Edge defensive edge Jalanie George. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Badgers have done well on the recruiting trail recently; their 2027 recruiting class currently checks in at No. 25 nationally on 247Sports and No. 28 on On3/Rivals. Still, George is a caliber of player that Wisconsin doesn't normally earn commitments from.

The Arizona native is a five-star prospect on On3/Rivals and a 247Sports Composite five-star as well. On3 has him as the No. 9 player in the country (No. 2 edge) while 247Sports ranks him No. 66 (No. 12 edge).

The 6-4, 245-pound edge is an absolute wrecking ball up front. Already playing in a Big Ten body, he boasts an impressive combination of speed and strength. He flies into the backfield with ease and often simply physically dominates opposing offensive fronts.

Wisconsin has two players currently committed in the class of 2028: linebacker Cale Britt from Orlando, Florida and offensive lineman Brock Barrows from Missouri. It's safe to say, even this early in the 2028 cycle, that George would be one of if not the crowning jewel of the class.

The Badgers' furious comeback in the five-star defender's recruitment has been mightily impressive. When the calendar flips to October, we'll find if they can seal the deal.