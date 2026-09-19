How to Watch, Stream, Listen to Wisconsin Football vs. Eastern Michigan

Wisconsin football has one more chance to impress its disgruntled fanbase against an inferior opponent.

After failing to dominate Western Illinois for four quarters despite notching a bounce-back win, Badgers fans are antsy as Big Ten play lurks imminently.

Eastern Michigan should provide a great chance for the Badgers, once again heavy favorites, to get back on track. The Eagles will be looking for a bounce-back victory too, as after they opened their season with a Week 0 win over Sacramento State, they've dropped each of their last two games, at home against San Jose State and on the road at Michigan State last week.

How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Eastern Michigan

Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

- Matchup: Wisconsin (1-1, 0-0 B1G) vs. Eastern Michigan (1-2, 1-0 MAC)

- When: Saturday, Sept. 19

- Where: Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, Wisconsin

- Time: 11:30 a.m. CDT

- Watch/Stream: Peacock

- Listen: Badger Sports Radio Network

- TV Talent: David Flemming (PxP), Matt Cassel (Analyst), Lewis Jonhson (Sidelines)

- Radio Talent: Matt Lepay (PxP), Mark Tauscher (Analyst), Patrick Herb (Sidelines)

- Odds: Wisconsin -23.5 | O/U 44.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Series History

Eastern Michigan Eagles head coach Chris Creighton. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

- All-time series history: Wisconsin leads, 4-0

- In Madison: Wisconsin leads, 4-0

- Current Streak: Wisconsin, 4 wins

- Last Meeting: Sept. 11, 2021, Wisconsin 34, Eastern Michigan 7

Wisconsin is looking for its fourth-straight win at Camp Randall Stadium, which would be the first time that's happened since a four-game stretch across the 2021-2022 seasons. Yes, you read that correctly.

Badgers' head coach Luke Fickell is 3-0 against MAC teams in his Wisconsin tenure, but none of those wins have been especially convincing. In his Camp Randall Stadium debut in 2023, he toppled Buffalo 38-17. In 2024, the Badgers beat Western Michigan 28-14, and last fall in the opener, Wisconsin shut out Miami University 17-0.

Fickell has never beaten a MAC school by more than three scores as Wisconsin's head coach. Does he change that, thereby covering the spread, Saturday morning? Badgers fans will have plenty to say if he doesn't.

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