There are plenty of players on the Wisconsin defense who have stepped up this season. Now, one of Wisconsin's young linebackers is gaining national serious attention for his play.

Sophomore linebacker Mason Posa of Wisconsin was announced as a finalist for the 2026 Butkus Award on Friday. Posa is one of five finalists for the award that is given annually to the nation's top linebacker.

Mason Posa, a sophomore linebacker for Wisconsin, has been tremendous for the Badgers on defense this season. The linebacker has 86 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and one interception in 10 games this season. He has 51 solo tackles, which leads the Big Ten, and 54 stops, which are the most in the country, according to Pro Football Focus.

The sophomore has had at least one tackle for loss in five of the seven Big Ten games that Wisconsin has played this season. Posa was also recently named a semifinalist for the Bednarik Award, joining fellow Wisconsin linebacker Cooper Catalano as a semifinalist for the award.

Posa Gets Recognition Among the Nation's Best

Wisconsin linebacker Mason Posa (8) celebrates his interception during the second quarter of their game against Eastern Michigan Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Leo Chenal was the last Wisconsin linebacker to reach the Butkus Award finalist stage, doing so in 2021. Posa now has a chance to follow in his footsteps.

Zack Baun and T.J. Edwards are among the other Wisconsin linebackers who have earned finalist recognition in recent years. Posa now has an opportunity to add his name to that group.

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Posa is joined by Rasheem Biles of Texas, Chris Cole of Georgia, Sammy Omosigho of UCLA and Bren Roberts of Texas Tech among the five finalists.

Wisconsin has never had a player take home the Butkus Award, which was first presented in 1985. Posa has an opportunity to change that.

Wisconsin's Young Linebackers Making an Impact

Wisconsin linebacker Mason Posa (8) stuffs Michigan State quarterback Cam Fancher (2) on fourth down during the third quarter at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin, on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Cooper Catalano has also been productive for Wisconsin this season. The sophomore has been alongside Posa in the linebacker group, giving the Badgers two young players who have contributed throughout the year.

Wisconsin has been particularly effective defensively in conference games, allowing 15.9 points per contest. The Badgers are also giving up just 4.18 yards per play, the lowest figure in the Big Ten. Both Catalano and Posa were named Bednarik Award semifinalists earlier this season.

Posa was on the Butkus Award preseason watch list, so making the final list is another accomplishment for the young sophomore.

The Butkus Award winner is expected to be announced the week of Dec. 7. Posa still has an opportunity to add a major individual honor to his sophomore season.