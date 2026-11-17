Despite maddeningly inconsistent play, there have been some bright spots on the defensive side of the football for Wisconsin this season. One of those bright spots has been sophomore linebacker Cooper Catalano, who has continued to make an impact for the Badgers this season.

Catalano reached the 100-tackle milestone for the season on Saturday in the Badgers' 24-21 loss to the Maryland Terrapins. He finished with 10 tackles on the day for a total of 100 through 10 games. Catalano continues to put up impressive numbers for the Badgers and is one of the most important players on the defensive side of the ball. He constantly finds the football and makes tackles to help the defense get off the field.

Cooper Catalano Continues to Produce for Wisconsin

Since his freshman season, Catalano has been a steady force for the Badgers on defense. He finished the 2025 campaign with 56 tackles, 2.0 sacks and 4.5 tackles for loss in 12 games. In addition, he was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week after recording 19 tackles against Washington.

Iowa Hawkeyes tight end DJ Vonnahme (81) dives for the pylon to score a touchdown as Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Cooper Catalano (44) tackles him Oct. 31, 2026 during a Big Ten football game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In his sophomore season, Catalano has been even more productive. Prior to the Maryland game, Catalano had 90 tackles on the season, leading the Big Ten. After his 10-tackle performance against the Terrapins, Catalano reached the century mark for tackles on the season. He is the first Wisconsin player to reach 100 tackles in a season since safety Hunter Wohler reached 120 tackles in 2023.

Catalano currently has 48 solo and 52 assisted, six tackles for loss and one fumble recovery. He's been one of the Badgers' most reliable players on defense this fall.

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Catalano Earns Bednarik Award Recognition

Wisconsin linebacker Cooper Catalano (44) tackles Rutgers running back Antwan Raymond (3) for a two-yard loss during the third quarter of their game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Catalano's performance this season has earned him recognition as one of the top defensive players in the country. He was recently named one of 18 semifinalists for the Bednarik Award, joining teammate Mason Posa on the list.

As widely expected, both linebackers have played a crucial role for Wisconsin this season. Their performances have given the Badgers some consistency on a defense that's had its share of struggles. Wisconsin's defensive identity has revolved around the play of Catalano and Posa, and the production of the young linebacker duo is something that the Badgers can build off of as they look to finish the season strong.

Wisconsin Needs Catalano to Keep Producing

Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Cooper Catalano. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Badgers have plenty of work left this season, but Catalano's continued production was a positive in a very disappointing loss to the Terrapins. This sophomore has become a very dependable player in the middle of the Badgers' defense. His 100 tackles in 10 games are very impressive for a player in only his second season with the Badgers.

Wisconsin plays Purdue and Minnesota in the final two games of the season. It'll be interesting to see how Catalano performs in those games, as amidst the inconsistency, he's been a rock in the middle of the Badgers' defense.